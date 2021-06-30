Favorite WWE wrestler to playing for the Mumbai Indians: Riyan Parag answers it all in a fun interaction with fans

Riyan Parag took over the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Twitter account for a few hours and had a fun interaction with the fans. Fans on Twitter asked him questions ranging from WWE and football to cricket, and the batsman came up with some interesting & witty replies.

Rajasthan Royals occupied fifth spot in the IPL 2021 points table before the season was suspended in April. They recorded three wins out of their opening seven games. The Royals were heavily affected by injuries to some of their key players, including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

It will be interesting to see whether RR will have their key overseas stars available for the second phase of the tournament, which resumes in the UAE in September.

"Riyan Parag got very angry, I didn’t expect him to lose his temper"- Shreyas Gopal shares an interesting story from the RR camp

Riyan Parag is known for his batting skills as well as his fun and quirky celebrations on the field. One wouldn't generally associate him with someone who loses his temper.

However, his RR teammate Shreyas Gopal, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, recently revealed how a harmless prank brought out the angry side of some of his teammates, including that of Riyan Parag.

Gopal recalled the incident and said:

"In April, we were in quarantine, we were not allowed out of our room. It was getting very claustrophobic and boring in the room. So I picked up the phone and called up someone in the management, and I asked them for everyone’s room number. I called up each player and started pranking them, forcing them to come downstairs."

"Obviously no one could come down, it was such a helpless situation for them, I was telling them some parcels are here, or their bags are here. I was telling them it was a proper big parcel and they needed to come down and sign it. I actually found out a hidden side of a few players, some of them got really angry and it sort of shook me. Some of them were even blasting me on the phone, that was really fun."

Speaking further on the matter, the leg-spinner stated how Liam Livingstone, Dishant Yagnik and Parag were the most agitated over his prank.

"Liam Livingstone was among the ones who got flustered the most. Dishant Yagnik was there, he actually lost the plot, he was on the verge of hitting me probably. Riyan Parag got very angry, I didn’t expect him to lose his temper, but that brought out the other side of him, it was a whole lot of fun!"

Riyan Parag will be keen to make an impact with the bat after an underwhelming start to IPL 2021. The batsman scored at an average of 19.5 in the first 7 games of the season, while his strike rate was at 144.44.

