Fazalhaq Farooqi pushes Aidem Markram aside at non-striker end while going back in his run-up during AFG vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi pushed Aidem Markram aside at the non-striker end while going back in his run-up during the 2025 Champions Trophy match against South Africa on Friday (February 21) in Karachi. The incident transpired during the final over of the first innings when Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder were at the crease for the Proteas team.

On the second ball of the over, Markram dug out a wide yorker and ran through to the non-striker end for a single. While Fazalhaq Farooqi was returning to the starting point of his runup, the Afghan pacer playfully pushed the South African aside and continued to walk back after flashing a smile.

It is interesting to note that Fazalhaq Farooqi and Aiden Markram played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a couple of years in the IPL.

South Africa registered a comfortable 107-run win against Afghanistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Opener Ryan Rickelton (103) hit his maiden ODI century and helped the Proteas team reach a massive first innings total of 315/6 after some support from the likes of Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (52), and Aiden Markram (52*). 40-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (2/51) was the finest bowler for Afghanistan.

South African pacers Kagiso Rabada (3/36), Wiaan Mulder (2/36), and Lungi Ngidi (2/56) then combined well to bundle out Afghanistan for 208 in 43.3 overs to win the match for their side. None of the batters other than Rahmat Shah (90) crossed the 20-run mark, which dented the Afghan team's chances of putting on a fight in the chase.

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the win and said:

"I think probably a clinical performance from our side. Looking back at the toss, I think we took a great decision to bat first not really knowing how the wicket would play. But we took that as a challenge, put up a probably more than competitive score and were clinical to close it out. Probably close to our best performance."

South Africa is now at the top of the Group B points table in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

