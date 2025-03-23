Fazalhaq Farooqi smashed for 21 runs in an over by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was taken for four boundaries in his second over in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 23. The left-handed opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc in the powerplay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to begin their campaign.

The in-form SRH destructive opening pair walked out to bat after stand-in RR captain Riyan Parag opted to bowl first at the toss. Fazalhaq Farooqi was handed the new ball, and he conceded 10 runs off the first over after Abhishek Sharma scored consecutive boundaries midway through.

The young left-handed batter was back on strike for the Afghanistan pacer's second over soon after. He struck three consecutive boundaries to begin the innings' third over initially through the off-side, then sending one to the on-side as well.

Travis Head was on strike for the final delivery of the over, and he managed to carve it over the off-side infield for a maximum. SRH scored 21 runs off the over to propel their score to 45-0 midway through the powerplay.

Have a look at the carnage right here:

Fazalhaq Farooqi's figures two overs into his RR debut reads 0-31. The left-arm pacer was part of the SRH setup in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Abhishek Sharma dismissed in the very next over but SRH's onslaught continues

The Indian T20 opener could not make the most of his start as he found the fielder inside the ring on the offside in the first ball of the fourth over. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana delivered the much-needed breakthrough for RR, as Abhishek Sharma walked back after scoring 24 runs off 11 deliveries.

In expected fashion, SRH continued to proceed in the highest possible gear with SRH debutant Ishan Kishan joining Travis Head out in the middle. The hosts recorded 94 runs in the powerplay, and the explosive pair are dealing in boundaries in the middle overs.

As of writing, SRH are placed at 115/1 after eight overs as Travis Head kickstarted his IPL 2025 campaign with a quick-fire fifty.

