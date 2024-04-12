"Finally RCB is number 1 in points table "- Top 10 funny memes after DC's comfortable win in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) comfortably by six wickets in the 26th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12. It was only the second win for DC in six games. Despite the loss, LSG are still in the fourth position with six points from five games.

After opting to bat first in the encounter, LSG reached a decent total of 167/7 in 20 overs. Middle-order player Ayush Badoni (55*) starred for the hosts in the batting unit. He hit a blazing half-century to rescue LSG with the help of Arshad Khan (20*) after they collapsed to 94/7. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of DC bowlers, scalping three wickets in his four-over spell.

In reply, DC got off to a brisk start even after David Warner's early departure. They recovered after good contributions from Prithvi Shaw (32) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (55) in the powerplay. Shaw, though departed without converting his start, walking back to the hut in the seventh over.

McGurk and Rishabh Pant (41) built the innings on the platform and took their side close to the target with aggressive knocks. Both departed with the Delhi side on the brink of a win, but Tristan Stubbs (15*) and Shai Hope (11*) finished the formalities in 18.1 overs.

"We were about 15 or 20 runs short"- LSG captain KL Rahul after loss against DC in IPL 2024 encounter

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper KL Rahul reflected on the loss and said:

"I think, we were about 15 or 20 runs short, after that kind of start and we couldn't capitalise, 180 would've been a good score. There was help there, Kuldeep used that to his advantage and put the breaks on the batting group."

He added:

"We stayed in the game, fought till the end, McGurk, the new guy came in and unknown, we watched a lot of videos of him but he hit the ball really well, credit to him. We always walk in with the same kind of mindset, try to hit the right areas, try and execute well."

On their next match against KKR on Sunday, Rahul said:

"It's a quick turnaround, not really sure, travel, turn up and pick up two more points. In hindsight, you can wonder if you could've done something differently."

PBKS will square off against RR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (April 13) in Mohali.