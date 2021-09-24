×
"Find a GF who loves you, like Virat Kohli loves Dhoni" - Fans delighted to see their two favorite players in action today

Twitter reactions to CSK versus RCB clash.
Modified Sep 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
News

CSK and RCB face off in the 35th game of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. RCB is coming into this game after suffering a demoralizing defeat against KKR, while CSK won their previous match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

There was a slight delay before the start due to a sand storm in Sharjah. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first. Ambati Rayudu is fit to play, so they did not make any changes to their side. Exciting middle-order batsman Tim David will be making his IPL debut for the RCB today.

Here are the playing XI's for the 35th IPL 2021 match.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fans were excited to witness this high octane clash between the teams led by their favorites MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. They took to Twitter to express their anticipation and also reacted to the sandstorm which delayed the start of the match.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Find a GF who loves you, like Virat Kohli loves Dhoni💛❤. Million Dollar pic🥺 #CSKvRCB #CSK #rcb #Beast #Master https://t.co/Iqp9xg7GXA
Perhaps tonight it will be the last match where we will witness Captain Dhoni vs Captain Kohli.

End of a legacy..!
💔
#KingKohli #RCBVSCSK #Mahirat #DhoniVsKohli #MSDhoni #IPL2021 https://t.co/HyXQoQMYig
It's so good to see them back together 🤩

#DhoniVsKohli #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 https://t.co/9ouhWXHAnU
Now paltans reaction.....

#CSKvsRCB
#CSK
#RCB
#Beast #Master https://t.co/6N7dmbmLJL
Tim David playing https://t.co/KEd3UlO2SJ
Jamieson was enjoying his time on the bench so Kohli benched him 😂 bhai ho to kohli jaisa ❤️
#CSKvRCB https://t.co/HKkJyj0yQJ
Most explosive middle order

Maxi
Abd
Tim David
Dubai Traffic alert:
MSD and ABD
In sarjah don't park car outside
Sarjah stadium #CSKvsRCB #MSDhoni #ABDevilliers #IPL2O21
Highest run scorer against CSK- Kohli
Highest run scorer against RCB- Dhoni
Exciting battle ahead🤞
#DhoniVsKohli https://t.co/NcD2Z4024j
I can't help but think that only reason Kylie Jamieson misses out today is because of the cameraman that took a close picture of him chilling with the girl. 💀👀 https://t.co/3XD1gc7xS1
Actually sandstorm in sharjah due to MAHIRAT #RCBVSCSK #KingKohli #DhoniVsKohli #MSDhoni
The moment which every fan was waiting for.

#DhoniVsKohli #CSKvRCB #CSKvsRCB #RCBVSCSK #RCBvCSK #ViratKohli #Dhoni #IPL2021 https://t.co/7MPAVEAvYN
ice vs fire
captain cool vs captain aggresive
MSD vs VK
7 vs 18
#viratkholi #MSDhoni #Dhoni #MSDhoni #DhoniVsKohli #RCBVSCSK #RCBvCSK #RCB #CSK #CSKvRCB #CSK https://t.co/2T7iJuPOVw

CSK have the momentum, and also they are a more balanced outfit overall: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt feels that CSK is a more well-rounded and experienced side compared to the RCB. Recently in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt previewed the match between RCB and CSK.

He dissected the reasons behind the RCB's failure against KKR and also hailed Chennai for their consistency. In this regard, Salman Butt said:

“It’s a big match today - Dhoni taking on Kohli. On paper, both CSK and RCB are heavyweights but Chennai are far more consistent. On the other hand, RCB, despite Kohli, AB de Villiers, Maxwell and other top stars, sometimes have a shocking dip in their performances. It is really surprising.”

“CSK have the momentum and experience as well. Also, they are a more balanced outfit overall. On paper, RCB are just as good but they need to lift themselves for the betterment of the tournament and their own. They were really good in the first leg. However, in the match against KKR, they lost uninterested and unready. There was no fight or killer instinct visible from RCB. They will need to strike back.”

A win in today's game will help CSK reclaim its top position in the points table.

