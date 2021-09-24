"Find a GF who loves you, like Virat Kohli loves Dhoni" - Fans delighted to see their two favorite players in action today

CSK and RCB face off in the 35th game of the IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. RCB is coming into this game after suffering a demoralizing defeat against KKR, while CSK won their previous match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

There was a slight delay before the start due to a sand storm in Sharjah. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first. Ambati Rayudu is fit to play, so they did not make any changes to their side. Exciting middle-order batsman Tim David will be making his IPL debut for the RCB today.

Here are the playing XI's for the 35th IPL 2021 match.

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Fans were excited to witness this high octane clash between the teams led by their favorites MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. They took to Twitter to express their anticipation and also reacted to the sandstorm which delayed the start of the match.

Here are some of the best reactions:

CSK have the momentum, and also they are a more balanced outfit overall: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt feels that CSK is a more well-rounded and experienced side compared to the RCB. Recently in a video on his YouTube channel, Butt previewed the match between RCB and CSK.

He dissected the reasons behind the RCB's failure against KKR and also hailed Chennai for their consistency. In this regard, Salman Butt said:

“It’s a big match today - Dhoni taking on Kohli. On paper, both CSK and RCB are heavyweights but Chennai are far more consistent. On the other hand, RCB, despite Kohli, AB de Villiers, Maxwell and other top stars, sometimes have a shocking dip in their performances. It is really surprising.”

“CSK have the momentum and experience as well. Also, they are a more balanced outfit overall. On paper, RCB are just as good but they need to lift themselves for the betterment of the tournament and their own. They were really good in the first leg. However, in the match against KKR, they lost uninterested and unready. There was no fight or killer instinct visible from RCB. They will need to strike back.”

A win in today's game will help CSK reclaim its top position in the points table.

