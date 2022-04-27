"Finding ways to win from almost any situation has been a specialty for them" - Parthiv Patel on GT's formidable start to IPL 2022 

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes the emergence of different match-winners in various situations have helped Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Hardik Pandya-led side are second in the standings with only a solitary loss this season.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller have stepped up in crunch situations, while the bowling department has been fairly consistent all around. The franchise pulled off unlikely wins against the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the halfway mark of the season.

Highlighting Gujarat Titans' ability to finish games, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"Finding ways to win from almost any situation has been a specialty for GT now. Some people might say they are lucky, but finishing the game is an art. Someone or the other steps up for GT always."

Patel continued:

Don't think that there is any need to introduce any change with the way they are going. Wade will have to be out of the team until Pandya starts bowling. Till then they will have to persist with Saha,"

The top order has been a form of concern for GT. The lack of a formidable opening partner for Gill, along with the young batter's inconsistency, has been a concern.

As far as the No. 3 position goes, the franchise tried to fill the spot with Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudarshan, but none of them solved the predicament.

"Shubman Gill is the player to watch out for" - Parthiv Patel

Arriving at the new franchise as the third-choice pick in the player draft prior to the mega auction, Shubman Gill has had a tricky start to his campaign.

While he registered his highest IPL score, he also has had a string of low scores. The young batter has scored 207 runs across seven games at a decent strike rate of 151.

Picking Gill as the player to watch out for in the GT vs SRH game, Parthiv Patel said:

"It is difficult to select just one player, there are plenty of good players. Shubman Gill is the player to watch out for. He was batting well, but has not scored runs in the last couple of games."

GT will take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday for the top spot in the points table.

