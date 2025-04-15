"Finish nahi finisher hai" - Social media reacts to MS Dhoni's explosive knock in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni proved his mettle by playing a match-winning cameo in the team's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, April 14. The 43-year-old remained unbeaten on 26 from just 11 balls, guiding his team to a crucial five-wicket victory.

Dhoni struck one six and four boundaries during his explosive knock, finishing with a strike rate of 236.36. He walked out to bat at No. 7 when Chennai needed 56 runs from 30 balls.

His 57*-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shivam Dube helped CSK chase the 167-run target in 19.3 overs.

The Chennai captain was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering batting exploits. He won the award for the first time since 2019. The veteran keeper-batter earned widespread praise on social media for his performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"What a win for @ChennaiIPL! Dhoni proves once again why he's called Thala- not just for his performance, but for the calm, commanding way he led his troops. This isn’t just a victory… it feels like the beginning of a resurrection. The roar is back on Tamil Newyear," wrote ex-cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

"Dhoni finish nahi finisher hai.. picture abhi baaki hai doston," wrote ex-cricketer Mohammad Kaif.

"Dhoni is the genius of this game. He is the game and you all could lay on the floor, roll around crying about him and yet Nothing would come close to the legacy he has," commented a fan.

"As long as dhoni with chennai super kings it’s hard to put them out of the competition," remarked a fan.

"Age is just a number when you're MS Dhoni. Cometh the hour, cometh the legend—finishing like only the GOAT can," posted a fan.

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni was named as CSK's captain midway into the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. With two wins from seven games, the five-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

"They were better choices" - MS Dhoni feels the Player of the Match award should have gone to a CSK bowler

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni opined that CSK spinners Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, and their fast bowlers did a wonderful job. He suggested that one of the bowlers deserved to win the Player of the Match award.

Jadeja bagged two wickets, while Ahmad conceded just 13 runs from his four overs. Here's what Dhoni said on winning the award:

"I felt that Noor and Ravindra Jadeja bowled well and the fast bowlers too did well, so maybe they were better choices for Player of the Match! I didn't remember that I last won this award in 2019!"

CSK will now face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.

