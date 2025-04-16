"Finished" - Fans react after Jake Fraser-McGurk departs cheaply again in DC vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to deliver again with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. The right-handed batter departed for nine runs off six balls, comprising two fours. The Aussie batting prodigy top-edged to Yashasvi Jaiswal at extra cover off Jofra Archer's bowling as the Capitals lost their first wicket for 34 runs.
The 23-year-old was retained for INR 9 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He returned with scores of 0, 7, 0, 38, and 1 in his previous five innings for DC this season. Faf du Plessis might replace Fraser-McGurk in the playing XI in the next game after his one more failure with the bat. The Proteas legend has missed the previous few games due to injury.
Fans on X trolled Jaker Fraser-McGurk for his another failure with the bat. One user wrote:
"Jake Fraser McGurk finished."
Another user commented:
"Time to drop Jake Fraser-McGurk."
A third user added:
"Jake Fraser-McGurk is a fraud."
Here are a few more reactions:
One brings two as Karun Nair falls prey to a runout dismissal in the DC vs RR IPL 2025 clash
Sanju Samson's RR made a promising start with the ball after inviting DC to bat first. Apart from Jake Fraser-McGurk, they removed in-form Karun Nair, thanks to brilliant fielding from Wanindu Hasaranga. As a result, Nair walked back for a three-ball duck.
At the time of writing, DC were 46/2 after six overs, with Abishek Porel and KL Rahul at the crease.
The Capitals, who are second in the IPL 2025 points table, are coming on the back of a 12-run loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last outing. It was their first loss of the season after four consecutive wins.
On the other hand, the Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets. With two wins in six games, they are eighth in the points table. Thus, they will be keen to return to winning ways.
