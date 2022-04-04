"Finished his own team!" - Fans roast MS Dhoni as CSK lose three games in a row in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni failed to take the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line as they were bowled out for just 126 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). This is CSK's third consecutive defeat this season and they have failed to get off the mark in the points table.
Regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen, MS Dhoni didn't quite show enough intent in his batting even when the required run rate was increasing exponentially. He scored just 23 runs off 28 balls and couldn't quite provide the finishing kick to CSK's innings.
Fans on Twitter slammed CSK for their poor batting display as they felt the target of 181 was chasable under these favorable batting conditions. They also slammed MS Dhoni for not showing enough urgency in his batting. Here are some of the reactions:
MS Dhoni couldn't steady CSK's sinking ship
CSK bowlers did extremely well to restrict PBKS to just 180/8 after the kind of start that they had to the powerplay. It looked like with dew likely to play a part in the second half, the Men in Yellow had a great chance to get their first win on the board.
But that was not to be the case as star pacer Kagiso Rabada and debutant Vaibhav Arora set the tone nicely for PBKS' defense. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his horror run with the bat, edging one behind to Shikhar Dhawan in the slip cordon. Robin Uthappa also couldn't do much, departing due to some excellent swing bowling from Arora.
The youngster struck once again, dismissing the dangerous Moeen Ali for a duck. It all came crashing down when skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed and CSK were reeling at 36/5.
Shivam Dube got together with MS Dhoni and the southpaw showed some much-needed intent. He scored 57 runs off just 30 balls and kept CSK's chase alive. However, it was Liam Livingstone's day as after a sensational contribution with the bat, he also picked up wickets of Dube and Dwayne Bravo off consecutive deliveries.
Dhoni did hit one six, but it was a little too late for CSK as they fell 55 runs short of the target. Jadeja and his men have some serious thinking to do as it would only get difficult from here to make a strong comeback in the tournament.
