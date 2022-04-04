"Finished his own team!" - Fans roast MS Dhoni as CSK lose three games in a row in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni failed to take the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line as they were bowled out for just 126 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). This is CSK's third consecutive defeat this season and they have failed to get off the mark in the points table.

Regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen, MS Dhoni didn't quite show enough intent in his batting even when the required run rate was increasing exponentially. He scored just 23 runs off 28 balls and couldn't quite provide the finishing kick to CSK's innings.

Fans on Twitter slammed CSK for their poor batting display as they felt the target of 181 was chasable under these favorable batting conditions. They also slammed MS Dhoni for not showing enough urgency in his batting. Here are some of the reactions:

El Chopernos @El_Chopernos Dhoni getting out to a young 'keeper being super confident about DRS



Udit @udit_buch Anyways Dhoni did an excellent runout, enough content till the next match Anyways Dhoni did an excellent runout, enough content till the next match

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Vaise Dhoni is not responsible for this loss. He has already played two decent knocks. Jitna tank mein fuel ho, utni hi expectations rakhni chahiye Vaise Dhoni is not responsible for this loss. He has already played two decent knocks. Jitna tank mein fuel ho, utni hi expectations rakhni chahiye

Udit @udit_buch Commentators defending Dhoni that he starts slowly. Wonder how more slowly can one start when RRR is more than 12 Commentators defending Dhoni that he starts slowly. Wonder how more slowly can one start when RRR is more than 12 😭

Navneeth @NavneethKarun Dube and dhoni partnership Dube and dhoni partnership https://t.co/WcxboHHzdW

KASHISH @crickashish217 Think we'll see a pretty fair example of the compromise CSK make when they retain Dhoni the batter for Dhoni the captaincy groomer. Even for that fifty versus KKR, he hardly moved the pace facing Narine and Varun. Think we'll see a pretty fair example of the compromise CSK make when they retain Dhoni the batter for Dhoni the captaincy groomer. Even for that fifty versus KKR, he hardly moved the pace facing Narine and Varun.

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Dhoni playing for average/statpadding are worst takes, he is clearly very uncomfortable against spin and the ploy he takes is to take the game deep and target his strength zone, call that innings out for a poor knock but to be calling it out for increasing his average is poor. Dhoni playing for average/statpadding are worst takes, he is clearly very uncomfortable against spin and the ploy he takes is to take the game deep and target his strength zone, call that innings out for a poor knock but to be calling it out for increasing his average is poor.

Karthik Raj @kartcric Dhoni should have come ahead after three early wickets Dhoni should have come ahead after three early wickets

Jimmy Ciego @Ciegocricket Few better sights than seeing MS Dhoni have a net in an IPL game Few better sights than seeing MS Dhoni have a net in an IPL game

Tha7a Fan @Tha7aKirkut , Livingston is better than my idol Honest Dhoni fan, Livingston is better than my idol Honest Dhoni fan💉😎, Livingston is better than my idol😔 https://t.co/Eo2qYSXAqb

Anavit Naik @deepmidwic8 MS Dhoni is there in the middle to just basically mentor the young players while he is just practising when he is on strike. MS Dhoni is there in the middle to just basically mentor the young players while he is just practising when he is on strike.

Aditi. @Sassy_Soul_ Ms Dhoni is the greatest finisher.



☣ @bccinl Dhoni is literally the guy who creates pressure situations himself, sometimes overcomes it and gets best finisher shouts and most often fells in his own trap Dhoni is literally the guy who creates pressure situations himself, sometimes overcomes it and gets best finisher shouts and most often fells in his own trap

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak That's a defeat after which I would like to hear MS Dhoni instead of Ravindra Jadeja That's a defeat after which I would like to hear MS Dhoni instead of Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2022 @iplthebest What a poor knock by Dhoni. No amount of situational excuse can justify the tempo of this knock. Extremely poor knock. What a poor knock by Dhoni. No amount of situational excuse can justify the tempo of this knock. Extremely poor knock.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit I am from Chennai and was a CSK fan, but at some point their Dhoni sycophancy & stubbornness started annoying me so don't really support them. Poor squad construction this year. I am from Chennai and was a CSK fan, but at some point their Dhoni sycophancy & stubbornness started annoying me so don't really support them. Poor squad construction this year.

𝐻@𝓇𝓈𝒽♨️ @banarasi_lad Dhoni sir had a delicious dinner today!! Dhoni sir had a delicious dinner today!!😹😹 https://t.co/vTIVpSXUnQ

Mandeep 18 @VK__Goat18_



My friend's uncle was paralysed, but after watching Dhoni's innings he himself stood up and switched off the TV.

Shivasis Mohanty @DrShivasis Dhoni changes the bat to get that extra-edge, gets detected on ultra-edge. Dhoni changes the bat to get that extra-edge, gets detected on ultra-edge. https://t.co/g2lAOuZIKN

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri MS Dhoni's slow innings took it beyond CSK's reach.



Ajay Kamath @ajay43 Not one commentator will call out this ridiculous innings by Dhoni. And fans will find a way to justify it. #CSK Not one commentator will call out this ridiculous innings by Dhoni. And fans will find a way to justify it. #CSK

chacha monk @oldschoolmonk Perfect condition in the match for Dhoni to take CSK to a respectable loss. Perfect condition in the match for Dhoni to take CSK to a respectable loss.

RISHABH @Rishabh__18 Getting compared with AB de Villiers is the biggest achievement of MS Dhoni -the batsman. Getting compared with AB de Villiers is the biggest achievement of MS Dhoni -the batsman.

akshat @ReignOfVirat Dhoni applied something on his hands and changed the bat just to get out on next ball on 23(28) 🤣 Dhoni applied something on his hands and changed the bat just to get out on next ball on 23(28) 🤣 https://t.co/vqB2XCJuyE

MS Dhoni couldn't steady CSK's sinking ship

CSK bowlers did extremely well to restrict PBKS to just 180/8 after the kind of start that they had to the powerplay. It looked like with dew likely to play a part in the second half, the Men in Yellow had a great chance to get their first win on the board.

But that was not to be the case as star pacer Kagiso Rabada and debutant Vaibhav Arora set the tone nicely for PBKS' defense. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his horror run with the bat, edging one behind to Shikhar Dhawan in the slip cordon. Robin Uthappa also couldn't do much, departing due to some excellent swing bowling from Arora.

The youngster struck once again, dismissing the dangerous Moeen Ali for a duck. It all came crashing down when skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed and CSK were reeling at 36/5.

Shivam Dube got together with MS Dhoni and the southpaw showed some much-needed intent. He scored 57 runs off just 30 balls and kept CSK's chase alive. However, it was Liam Livingstone's day as after a sensational contribution with the bat, he also picked up wickets of Dube and Dwayne Bravo off consecutive deliveries.

Dhoni did hit one six, but it was a little too late for CSK as they fell 55 runs short of the target. Jadeja and his men have some serious thinking to do as it would only get difficult from here to make a strong comeback in the tournament.

