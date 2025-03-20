Former CSK bowler rattles the stumps during training with RR ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) new recruit Tushar Deshpande rattled the stumps with a brilliant delivery during a recent training session ahead of IPL 2025. Deshpande was with the Chennai Super Kings for the last three seasons and also won the IPL in 2023.

Ad

He enjoyed a breakthrough season that year, playing a vital role in CSK's successful campaign by picking up 21 wickets. Tushar Deshpande backed it up with another decent campaign in IPL 2024, scalping 17 wickets across 13 games. After CSK released him, RR signed up the pacer at the mega auction last December for ₹6.50 crore.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, March 20, to give a glimpse of Deshpande's brilliant delivery from a recent practice session, where he could be seen cleaning up a batter. RR also added hilarious commentary to the video, which was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Just had to."

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am surprised how that happened after a mega auction"- Aakash Chopra on weakness of RR squad ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the RR squad ahead of IPL 2025 in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that Rajasthan management had failed to pick a quality all-rounder yet again after struggling with the same issue during the last cycle. Chopra said:

Ad

"I am surprised how that happened after a mega auction. You are considering Wanindu Hasaranga as an all-rounder. He is not really an all-rounder at the IPL level yet. He might have a great season this time. However, thus far he has done very well with the ball from time to time, but as a batter, he has not fired."

Ad

On RR's spin department, he continued:

"I sometimes feel that you can go with two overseas spinners only if you have Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan in your team. That quality should be there. If that's not the case, going with two overseas spinners is a difficult one. They have chosen two Sri Lankans. One is Maheesh Theekshana and the other is Wanindu Hasaranga. Some people may see it as a strength. I am trying to see it as a strength but I don't feel it should be counted as a strength for the Rajasthan Royals."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback