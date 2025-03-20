  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Former CSK bowler rattles the stumps during training with RR ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former CSK bowler rattles the stumps during training with RR ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:17 IST
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) new recruit Tushar Deshpande rattled the stumps with a brilliant delivery during a recent training session ahead of IPL 2025. Deshpande was with the Chennai Super Kings for the last three seasons and also won the IPL in 2023.

Ad

He enjoyed a breakthrough season that year, playing a vital role in CSK's successful campaign by picking up 21 wickets. Tushar Deshpande backed it up with another decent campaign in IPL 2024, scalping 17 wickets across 13 games. After CSK released him, RR signed up the pacer at the mega auction last December for ₹6.50 crore.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, March 20, to give a glimpse of Deshpande's brilliant delivery from a recent practice session, where he could be seen cleaning up a batter. RR also added hilarious commentary to the video, which was captioned:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Just had to."

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"I am surprised how that happened after a mega auction"- Aakash Chopra on weakness of RR squad ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the RR squad ahead of IPL 2025 in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that Rajasthan management had failed to pick a quality all-rounder yet again after struggling with the same issue during the last cycle. Chopra said:

Ad
"I am surprised how that happened after a mega auction. You are considering Wanindu Hasaranga as an all-rounder. He is not really an all-rounder at the IPL level yet. He might have a great season this time. However, thus far he has done very well with the ball from time to time, but as a batter, he has not fired."
Ad

On RR's spin department, he continued:

"I sometimes feel that you can go with two overseas spinners only if you have Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan in your team. That quality should be there. If that's not the case, going with two overseas spinners is a difficult one. They have chosen two Sri Lankans. One is Maheesh Theekshana and the other is Wanindu Hasaranga. Some people may see it as a strength. I am trying to see it as a strength but I don't feel it should be counted as a strength for the Rajasthan Royals."
Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी