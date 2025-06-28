Former GT wicketkeeper posts endearing montage of memories with wife on 14th anniversary [Watch]

Former Gujarat Titans (GT) wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha posted an endearing montage of memories with his wife on their 14th anniversary. Saha last featured in the IPL for GT in the 2024 season.

He posted a heartwarming video on his Instagram handle. In the video, there are pictures of himself and his wife, Romi Saha, from different phases of their lives, including pictures of their wedding. Wriddhiman Saha and his wife met in 2007 and got married in 2011.

The former GT wicket-keeper batter and his wife also have two children, daughter Avni and son Anvay.

"14 years, countless memories, and a lifetime to go. 💍❤️Grateful for the journey, the laughter, the love — and everything in between. Happy Anniversary to us my dear love! 🥂✨ #14YearsStrong #ForeverUs #AnniversaryLove #GratefulHeart #TogetherAlways #RomiAndWriddhi," Saha captioned his post on Instagram.

Romi has always been a huge supporter of Saha throughout his cricketing career. When the Bengal cricketer announced that he would bid farewell to the game after the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, she had also put up a post for him on Instagram.

"From 2012 to today, many different stadiums but the same proud feeling! @wriddhi Watching your journey unfold, from dreams to milestones, has been nothing short of inspiring. Your dedication, resilience, and passion for the game have always been a source of motivation.. Not just only for me, but for so many others. Standing by your side then, now, and always through every moment of life.… Forever your biggest supporter," she had captioned the post.

Wriddhiman Saha won the IPL with GT

Wriddhiman Saha first played for GT in IPL 2022, which was also the team's first season since their introduction to the league. The Gujarat Titans went on to win the IPL in their maiden campaign, beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final by seven wickets.

Saha played a key role for them that season. He played 11 matches and scored 317 runs at an average of 31.70 with three half-centuries as well. Having previously made it to an IPL final in 2014 with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and faced defeat, it was Saha's first IPL trophy as a player.

The wicket-keeper batter featured for GT in the 2023 season again, where they made it to the final again but lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 371 runs from 17 innings with two half-centuries and a top score of 81. In his last IPL season in 2024, Saha played just nine matches for Gujarat, scoring 136 runs.

