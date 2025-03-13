Former India keeper compares Rohit Sharma’s legacy as captain with that of MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded reigning skipper Rohit Sharma after he led the Men in Blue to 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The cricketer-turned-commentator put Rohit in the same bracket as ODI World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni while pointing out the common thing that stands out among the trio.

Notably, Rohit became the second India captain after Dhoni (three titles) to lead India to multiple ICC trophies, including the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz:

“Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest, no doubt. He’s leaving a serious legacy. Each of them marked a generational change and mindset shift.”

Karthik further backed Rohit Sharma's decision to put an end to his retirement speculation. The 39-year-old said in the same interaction:

“It pretty much sums up Rohit Sharma as a person. Very humorous about it but at the same time sending the message across: ‘Don’t be in a hurry to ask for my retirement. I’ll do it when I feel so.”

"They just know what it takes to do well in big matches" - Dinesh Karthik lauds Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for stepping up in big games

Dinesh Karthik further lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for stepping up in big games at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The remarks came as Kohli smashed an unbeaten 100 and 84 against Pakistan and Australia (semifinal), respectively. Meanwhile, Rohit smashed 76 against New Zealand in the final.

"They just know what it takes to do well in big matches. In the lead-up to a game, there are so many thoughts going on. But the way they channelise those thoughts and use that energy on the field is what makes them special. Come the big game, these guys stand up."

Karthik further opened up on the debate between Yashavi Jaiswal and Varun Chakaravarthy. The remarks came after the spinner replaced Jaiswal for the Champions Trophy at the last minute, picking up nine wickets in the tournament.

The 39-year-old opined:

"Jaiswal is a bonafide opener. When he gets his turn, he’s going to do phenomenally well. As for Varun, his accuracy is his biggest strength, and that will always help him succeed in white-ball cricket."

Dinesh Karthik concluded by picking Shreyas Iyer as India's player of the tournament. The right-handed batter emerged as the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue at the ICC ODI event, amassing 243 runs in five innings at a promising average of 48.6, including two half-centuries.

Karthik will next be seen in the dual role of batting coach and mentor for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

