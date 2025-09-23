Former India and RCB batter replaces Robin Uthappa as India captain for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik has been named captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Karthik replaced Robin Uthappa as skipper, who led in the previous edition in 2024.Cricket Hong Kong made the announcement on Tuesday, September 23, via a post on their official X handle. The tournament is set to be played from November 7 to 9 in Hong Kong.Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2024. However, he reversed his decision two months later and then featured for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 2024/25 season. Karthik played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is apart from 257 IPL games.India lost all their games in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. They will aim to put up a better showing this time around under Karthik's leadership. Notably, the 40-year-old has been a part of this tournament in the past as well.Dinesh Karthik was India's captain during the 2011/12 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. He scored 92 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 340.74, including 11 boundaries and seven maximums. His top score was a 9-ball 32 against England before he had retired not out.He is set to return to the tournament after almost 14 years since his appearance in 2011/12. As India's captain in the previous edition, Robin Uthappa scored 145 runs from five games at an average of 36.25 and a strike-rate of 371.79.Indian spin legend to be a part of Hong Kong Sixes 2025Dinesh Karthik former India and Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin is also set to be a part of Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Having retired from international cricket and the IPL, Ashwin will feature for India in the upcoming tournament.The Indian spin legend retired from international cricket last year, midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In August 2025, he announced his retirement from the IPL as well.Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. In the IPL, he played 221 games and bagged 187 wickets. This will be his first competitive tournament post IPL retirement.