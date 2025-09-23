Former India and RCB batter replaces Robin Uthappa as India captain for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 23, 2025 13:39 IST
Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - DP World ILT20 2023 - Source: Getty
Robin Uthappa batting during ILT20 2023 - Source: Getty

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik has been named captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Karthik replaced Robin Uthappa as skipper, who led in the previous edition in 2024.

Cricket Hong Kong made the announcement on Tuesday, September 23, via a post on their official X handle. The tournament is set to be played from November 7 to 9 in Hong Kong.

Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2024. However, he reversed his decision two months later and then featured for the Paarl Royals in the SA20 2024/25 season. Karthik played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is apart from 257 IPL games.

India lost all their games in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. They will aim to put up a better showing this time around under Karthik's leadership. Notably, the 40-year-old has been a part of this tournament in the past as well.

Dinesh Karthik was India's captain during the 2011/12 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. He scored 92 runs from four games at a strike-rate of 340.74, including 11 boundaries and seven maximums. His top score was a 9-ball 32 against England before he had retired not out.

He is set to return to the tournament after almost 14 years since his appearance in 2011/12. As India's captain in the previous edition, Robin Uthappa scored 145 runs from five games at an average of 36.25 and a strike-rate of 371.79.

Indian spin legend to be a part of Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Dinesh Karthik former India and Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin is also set to be a part of Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Having retired from international cricket and the IPL, Ashwin will feature for India in the upcoming tournament.

The Indian spin legend retired from international cricket last year, midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In August 2025, he announced his retirement from the IPL as well.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is. In the IPL, he played 221 games and bagged 187 wickets. This will be his first competitive tournament post IPL retirement.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
