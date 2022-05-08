"You can find form only by playing, not by resting" - Dilip Vengsarkar's advice to Virat Kohli

While several former cricketers are advising Virat Kohli to take a rest amid his horror form with the bat, Dilip Vengsarkar has come up with an alternate take. The former Indian cricketer thinks that the right-handed batter should opt for a break after returning to form.

Kohli's IPL 2022 continued to go from bad to worse as he registered his third golden duck against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The former RCB captain faced the first delivery of the game bowled by Jagadeesha Suchith and perished after chipping it to mid-wicket, to Kane Williamson.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vengsarkar stated that Kohli should keep playing as his form won't return by taking a break. The former middle-order batter believes that the former RCB skipper has opportunities in the last few games and resting is not the solution.

"I feel he should keep playing. You can find form only by playing, not by resting. Because, you get your form back when you spend time in the middle, when you have runs under your belt. If he scores runs in the last few games, then he can take a break. My personal view is if he is failing and he takes off, doubts will start creeping into his mind. That is not the way to go about it."

The 66-year-old also said that he finds no serious issues with Kohli's batting and that the T20 format doesn't allow batsmen to settle down.

"My advice to him will be that the form will come only in the middle. I do not see much wrong with Virat's batting. The T20 format is such. You can't take time to settle down, because, you have to play shots from the beginning. If you are not in great form, then things tend to get more difficult for a batsman."

The 33-year-old is on the way to experiencing his worst IPL season since the second when he only managed 246 runs. The Delhi-born player has 216 runs under his belt from 12 matches at an average of 19.63, striking at 111.34.

"I am sure he will get back among runs soon" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Virat Kohli

Vengsarkar highlighted the fact that form slumps are part of the game and backed Virat Kohli to be amongst the runs soon. He stressed that the ruthlessness of the T20 format does not allow the batters to bide their time.

"It is part of the game. He is a great player, one of the best in the world. I am sure he will get back among runs soon. The unfortunate part is that in this format, there is not much scope to graft one's way back into form. It could be the reason he is not among runs. Once he gets going, he can take off, maybe a month or so, and come back fresh."

Despite Virat Kohli's struggles, RCB currently sit in the top four, having won seven games out of 12. On Sunday, they demolished the SunRisers by 67 runs after scoring 192 off their 20 overs.

