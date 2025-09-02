Former MI batting star clobbers 7 sixes in 8 balls during sensational assault in CPL 2025

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard went all guns blazing in match 19 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Monday, September 1.The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad hosted the game between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP). The right-handed batter smashed seven sixes off eight balls to race to his half-century in 21 deliveries. It was his 64th T20 fifty, 15th in CPL, and second of the 2025 season.The 38-year-old first slammed three sixes off the last four balls against Navin Bidaisee’s over before hitting four consecutive maximums off Waqar Salamkheil in the next over. The incidents took place in the 15th and 16th overs of TKR’s innings.CPL’s official handle took to X to share the four back-to-back sixes by Pollard en route to his half-century. They wrote:“POLLY POWERRR!! Kieron Pollard raises yet another CPL fifty.”With a quickfire 65, Pollard has now become the fourth-highest leading run-getter in CPL 2025. He has amassed 223 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 182.78.Notably, Kieron Pollard recently became the second player from Chris Gayle to score 14,000 runs in T20s. One day later, his Knight Riders teammate Alex Hales also joined him on the elite list.&quot;Once an MI, always an MI&quot; - When Kieron Pollard shared an emotional IPL retirement postKieron Pollard shared an emotional post on social media, expressing his gratitude to the Mumbai Indians (MI) when he bid adieu to the IPL. The remarks came after he got released from the franchise following an underwhelming 2022 season. In a joint statement, he wrote (via NDTV):&quot;It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either.&quot;&quot;Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons,&quot; he added.Kieron Pollard represented five-time IPL champions MI from 2010 to 2022, amassing 3,412 runs in 189 matches, comprising 16 half-centuries. With the ball, the medium pacer bagged 69 wickets. Following his IPL retirement, he subsequently joined the Mumbai-based franchise as their batting coach.The TKR all-rounder will next be seen in action against St Lucia Kings in Match 20 at Tarouba on Wednesday, September 3.Click here to check out the full TKR vs SKNP CPL 2025 scorecard.