Former RCB all-rounder from Australia gets engaged as he recovers from injury

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and current Australia all-rounder Cameron Green recently got engaged to Emily Redwood. He announced the good news to his fans through a post on Instagram on Sunday (February 16). Emily is a dietitian and PhD student. The star all-rounder is currently away from the field on an injury hiatus.

Green had a stress fracture in his lower back during Australia's tour of England in September last year. He then decided to have surgery, which forced him to miss BGT and the upcoming IPL 2025. RCB team management also revealed that they did not retain Green ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction due to his unavailability for this season.

Cameron Green took to his official Instagram recently and shared a couple of pictures to give fans an update about his personal time off the field. In it, he could be seen with his fiancee, Emily Redwood, posing with their engagement ring. He captioned:

"Love this girl!! (forever)

"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis"- Aaron Finch chooses replacement of Marnus Labuschagne in Australian Test side for WTC 2025 final

Australia are all set to clash with South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 in June at the Lord's. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch expressed concern about the poor form of Marnus Labuschagne and advised the team management to replace him with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis for the title match.

"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis. They're at No. 3. And the reason is, I just think that [Labuschagne's form] is such a concern because it's been over four series. If it's over two or three, I think that you can say, you know what, he's just around the corner. But the fact that it's been four, to me, that's a really alarming sign," Finch said on ESPN's Around the Wicket podcast."

He continued:

"Josh Inglis, I think to get him into the side, he will get that opportunity. Or if Cameron Green is healthy, he just provides so much extra to that bowling line-up as well as with the batting. He's got the ability to bat anywhere in the order."

