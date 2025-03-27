Former RCB coach suggests new position for Rishabh Pant, dropping overseas all-rounder for fast bowler in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Sanjay Bangar urged Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant to open the batting in the side's second game of IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams will clash in a potentially high-scoring outing in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27.

LSG opened the batting with their overseas stars, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, in their season opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite posting a massive 209 for 8 in 20 overs, they suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat.

Meanwhile, Pant looked out of sorts at No.4, scoring a six-ball duck in a disappointing start to his LSG stint.

Talking to the broadcasters ahead of the LSG-SRH clash, Bangar said (Via India Today):

"I always believed that in the white-ball format, the best position for him is at the top. Let him open the innings. Drop Markram and get Shamar Joseph. The middle-order is unchanged as far as overseas batters are concerned."

He added:

"And free up Rishabh Pant. Rishabh, as a batter, in the longer format has shown he is a far better player against quality pace too. He has a reputation of hitting against spin. He has done well against pace. So utilise him at the top of the order."

Despite Bangar's suggestion, it must be noted that Pant has opened the batting only four times in 111 IPL innings. The southpaw also has mediocre numbers at the position with an average of 26 and a strike rate of 136.84.

"Can expect him to do well in Hyderabad" - Kane Williamson

New Zealand legend Kane Williamson backed Rishabh Pant to come good in LSG's second IPL 2025 outing against SRH. The 27-year-old became the most expensive signing in IPL history during the 2025 auction after spending his first eight seasons with Delhi Capitals (DC).

"He is a class player. He has experience. IPL is a long tournament. Players are always going to take the game on. Rishabh is one of the best at that, I think you can expect him to do well in Hyderabad," said Williamson.

Pant enjoyed an excellent season with the bat in IPL 2024, returning after a year-long layoff, scoring 446 runs at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 games.

While LSG suffered a close loss in the 2025 IPL opener, SRH thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in their season opener at home.

