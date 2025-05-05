"Fortress 49 is safe" - Top 10 funny memes as SRH restrict DC to 133/7 in IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is playing host to tonight's IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Home team skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Cummins led SunRisers from the front with the ball, dismissing DC's top three batters Karun Nair (0), Faf du Plessis (3), and Abhishek Porel (8) in his first three overs. Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat also picked up one wicket each to reduce DC to 29/5 in 7.1 overs. Vipraj Nigam (18) and Tristan Stubbs then arrested the flow of wickets for a while with a 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket. However, an unfortunate run-out of Vipraj in the 13th over ended the promising stand.

Ashutosh Sharma then injected momentum into the Delhi Capitals' innings with a brilliant knock of 41 (26) in the company of Tristan Stubbs (41) to help his side reach a respectable total of 133 for seven in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the low-scoring first innings of Monday's IPL 2025 match between DC and SRH. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Fortress 49 is safe," a post read.

"Wickets always help curb the runs" - Jaydev Unadkat after 1st innings of SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat reflected on his team's bowling performance in the first innings, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"Started well and got the wickets as well. Wickets always help curb the runs. The basic plan was the same - hit the deck and then we varied the pace to mix it up. Getting wickets at the crucial times was important. It (the pitch) did get better, the way it started, it was stopping a bit but it got better."

"We should be able to chase this down. (On bowling round the wicket to Rahul) I won’t say it’s a weakness (for Rahul), as a bowler you have to have some weapon ready and one of those weapons is to change the angle. Have bowled to KL in the past, both over the wicket and round the wicket, feel like I have a little better chance against him bowling round the wicket," Unadkat added.

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

