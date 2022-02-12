"From 20 lakh to 10.75 crore" - Twitter in a frenzy as RCB splash the cash on Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed the cash on Harshal Patel at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, ensuring they retain the services of the Purple Cap winning all-rounder.

RCB won a bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad for Harshal, sealing the deal at ₹10.75 crore.

Having been traded in for ₹20 lakh from Delhi Capitals before IPL 2021, Harshal's record-equalling 32-wicket season saw his price skyrocket in the IPL 2022 auction.

While some were happy that he would continue to play for RCB, others were astounded by the huge sum paid for him. Patel became the first bowler to cross the ₹10 crore mark in the IPL 2022 auction.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Delighted for Harshal Patel. I hope he doesn't feel the pressure of the price tag. Delighted for Harshal Patel. I hope he doesn't feel the pressure of the price tag.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns From 20 Lakh to 10.75 crore - the story of Harshal Patel in the space of one year. From 20 Lakh to 10.75 crore - the story of Harshal Patel in the space of one year.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm



#IPLAuction Have to be delighted for Harshal Patel. Just a case of sheer hard work and determination paying huge rewards. When he spoke during the IND-NZ series about fine-tuning whatever skillset he had, came across as a guy just trying to make the most of his talent. Have to be delighted for Harshal Patel. Just a case of sheer hard work and determination paying huge rewards. When he spoke during the IND-NZ series about fine-tuning whatever skillset he had, came across as a guy just trying to make the most of his talent. #IPLAuction

𝕭𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖛𝖊𝖗 @catastrophicxc

#IPLMegaAuction2022

Meanwhile :

Rabada , Pat cummins , Boult , shami , bravo Harshal patel sold for whooping 10.75 cr..Meanwhile :Rabada , Pat cummins , Boult , shami , bravo Harshal patel sold for whooping 10.75 cr..#IPLMegaAuction2022 Meanwhile :Rabada , Pat cummins , Boult , shami , bravo https://t.co/NqEfpzXsQ4

Sagar🏏🏏 @CricCrazySagar7



#IPLAuction

#IPLMegaAuction2022 Harshal Patel's salary increased from 20 lakhs to 10.75 crores Harshal Patel's salary increased from 20 lakhs to 10.75 crores#IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022

Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket So RCB reserved big budget not for Jason Holder or Shreyas Iyer but its for Harshal Patel So RCB reserved big budget not for Jason Holder or Shreyas Iyer but its for Harshal Patel

Yash Shroff @Yash_Shroff17

Also who put him in the All rounder category?

#IPLMegaAuction Can't get over the fact that @davidwarner31 could only fetch 6.25cr but Harshal Patel went for 10.75cr. 🤯Also who put him in the All rounder category? @IPL Can't get over the fact that @davidwarner31 could only fetch 6.25cr but Harshal Patel went for 10.75cr. 🤯Also who put him in the All rounder category? @IPL #IPLMegaAuction

RCB snap up Faf du Plessis and Harshal Patel at IPL 2022 auction

Harshal Patel became RCB's second buy at the IPL 2022 auction, after they snapped up Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crore.

They had come into the auction with a purse of ₹57 crore and now have ₹39.25 crore left in the kitty after the two big buys.

RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, and have now added du Plessis and Harshal to the list.

They still have 20 slots that they can potentially fill.

Harshal also became the second most expensive player at this year's auction after Shreyas Iyer, who went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore.

Patel's rise in his stock came after the IPL 2021 season, where he took 32 wickets -- equalling Dwayne Bravo's record for most scalps in a season. To his credit, Harshal achieved this in lesser matches played.

He also made his India debut last year in a T20I against New Zealand. He won a player-of-the-match award as well in one game in that three-match series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy