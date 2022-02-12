×
"From 20 lakh to 10.75 crore" - Twitter in a frenzy as RCB splash the cash on Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel will return to RCB after being snapped up them for a massive sum in the IPL 2022 auction.
Abhimanyu Bose
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed the cash on Harshal Patel at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, ensuring they retain the services of the Purple Cap winning all-rounder.

RCB won a bidding war with SunRisers Hyderabad for Harshal, sealing the deal at ₹10.75 crore.

Joining RCB’s #ClassOf2022:Name: Harshal PatelPrice: 10.75 CR Welcome back to the family! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLMegaAuction #IPL2022 https://t.co/XlRpd9gKIy

Having been traded in for ₹20 lakh from Delhi Capitals before IPL 2021, Harshal's record-equalling 32-wicket season saw his price skyrocket in the IPL 2022 auction.

While some were happy that he would continue to play for RCB, others were astounded by the huge sum paid for him. Patel became the first bowler to cross the ₹10 crore mark in the IPL 2022 auction.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter:

Delighted for Harshal Patel. I hope he doesn't feel the pressure of the price tag.
From 20 Lakh to 10.75 crore - the story of Harshal Patel in the space of one year.
Have to be delighted for Harshal Patel. Just a case of sheer hard work and determination paying huge rewards. When he spoke during the IND-NZ series about fine-tuning whatever skillset he had, came across as a guy just trying to make the most of his talent. #IPLAuction
Harshal patel sold for whooping 10.75 cr..#IPLMegaAuction2022 Meanwhile :Rabada , Pat cummins , Boult , shami , bravo https://t.co/NqEfpzXsQ4
Harshal Patel's salary increased from 20 lakhs to 10.75 crores#IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022
So RCB reserved big budget not for Jason Holder or Shreyas Iyer but its for Harshal Patel
Can't get over the fact that @davidwarner31 could only fetch 6.25cr but Harshal Patel went for 10.75cr. 🤯Also who put him in the All rounder category? @IPL #IPLMegaAuction
So Harshal patel is new jaydev unadkat now.#IPL2022Auction
Harshal patel right now #RCB #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/yHUS6Rjgt6
10.75 Cr for Harshal Patel! #RCB #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/TMghFhoo9T

RCB snap up Faf du Plessis and Harshal Patel at IPL 2022 auction

Harshal Patel became RCB's second buy at the IPL 2022 auction, after they snapped up Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crore.

They had come into the auction with a purse of ₹57 crore and now have ₹39.25 crore left in the kitty after the two big buys.

RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, and have now added du Plessis and Harshal to the list.

They still have 20 slots that they can potentially fill.

Harshal also became the second most expensive player at this year's auction after Shreyas Iyer, who went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹12.25 crore.

Patel's rise in his stock came after the IPL 2021 season, where he took 32 wickets -- equalling Dwayne Bravo's record for most scalps in a season. To his credit, Harshal achieved this in lesser matches played.

He also made his India debut last year in a T20I against New Zealand. He won a player-of-the-match award as well in one game in that three-match series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
