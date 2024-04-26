From Gambhir's number 9 obsession to Narine's love for fluorescent pink, Wasim Akram shares witty tales on SK Match Ki Baat

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Wasim Akram was at his witty best during his appearance on Sportskeeda's special YouTube show, 'Match Ki Baat'.

From former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir's obsession with the number 9 to Sunil Narine getting his car painted in fluorescent pink, the Pakistan legend shared a number of anecdotes that ranged from witty to absurd.

Most of the discussion, of course, centered around the ongoing IPL, which is now in its second half. After 41 matches of the ongoing edition, Rajasthan Royals are atop the points table, with 14 points from eight matches, while KKR are second, having won five of their seven games.

While sharing an amusing tale about former KKR skipper and current mentor Gambhir, Akram revealed that the logistics team of the franchise had a tough time because Gambhir always wanted a room with the number nine or his room number needed to have the sum of nine.

"Gautam Gambhir is a fan of numbers. The team management would always have issues while finding rooms for him because he wanted the number 9 involved in some way, like 45 or 36. Like this, the number 9 had to be a part of it in some way. This is a kind of secret which I told here," Akram said on SK Match Ki Baat.

Another entertaining story shared by Akram on the Sportskeeda show pertained to senior KKR spinner Narine's love for fluorescent pink color. The former Pakistan captain revealed that the West Indian player is so obsessed with fluorescent pink, he even got his car painted in the same color.

"Sunil Narine is an easy-going person. You know his favorite color is fluorescent pink. If you look closely, his bat grip, his bat or even his car. I think two or four years ago, he got his car painted in fluorescent pink color. He also wears pink glasses," Akram said on the show.

Narine is representing KKR in the ongoing IPL edition and has been doing a great job. In seven innings, he has smashed 286 runs at an average of 40.86 and a strike rate of 176.54. He even has a hundred. He has also claimed nine scalps at an average of 22.11 and an impressive economy rate of 7.11.

Why to watch SK Match Ki Baat?

There is plenty for cricket fans to listen to and enjoy by watching Sportskeeda's YouTube show 'Match Ki Baat'.

Apart from in-depth analysis, the show also provides unheard of tales of star cricketers, from their obsessions to their bizarre idiosyncrasies.

SK's 'Match Ki Baat' goes beyond the mundane and endeavors to provide content that is informative, entertaining as well as engaging for the viewers.

