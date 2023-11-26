Full list of PBKS released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced their list of retained and released players on Sunday, November 26. The franchise has retained a total of 19 players and has parted ways with the remainder of five players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

Top players like skipper Shikhar Dhawan and spearheads Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have been retained along expected lines, along with the likes of emerging Jitesh Sharma and Sikandar Raza.

England stalwarts which include all-time record acquisitions Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Jonny Bairstow have all been retained by the 2014 IPL finalists.

The all-rounder did not have the best of campaigns after being roped in for ₹18.5 crore following his heroics at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He even led the franchise in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan for a brief period in the season and ended up with 276 runs and 10 wickets to his name.

Shahrukh Khan, who was roped in for a hefty sum of ₹9 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, has been let go by the franchise. The pinch-hitter, who came into the spotlight following his exploits in domestic cricket, never quite settled in the PBKS ranks. He scored 156 runs in the previous season and did not have an eventful 2022 season either.

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has also been released by the franchise. The left-handed batter did a commendable job at No. 3 in the absence of Jonny Bairstow in the 2022 season, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 159.69. However, he only played four matches in the 2023 edition, scoring 71 runs in the process.

Emerging all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa as well as local players Mohit Rathee and Baltej Dhanda have been released by the franchise.

PBKS retained players ahead of IPL 2024 mini auction

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Shivam Singh, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis.

PBKS released players ahead of IPL 2024 mini auction

Raj Angad Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Shahrukh Khan and Baltej Dhanda.

Have PBKS made the right decision by retaining Sam Curran? Let us know what you think.