Full list of RCB released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced their list of retained and released players on Sunday, November 26. The three-time finalists have retained a total of 17 players while the remaining 11 members of the squad will now move into the player pool for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction.

Prior to the retention deadline, the franchise conducted a last-minute trade move that saw all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed move to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while Mayank Dagar joined the RCB camp.

It is to be noted that the RCB completed an overhaul of their coaching staff during the off-season after finishing sixth in the 2023 edition. Head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket Mike Hesson were relieved of their duties while Andy Flower and Mo Babat were appointed recently.

Furthermore, to nobody's surprise, the heavyweights in the squad like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj along with skipper Faf du Plessis have been retained by the franchise.

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has also been retained by the franchise despite a poor 2023 season. He could only score 140 runs at an average of 11.67. Rajat Patidar, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury, has been retained by RCB as well.

Bangalore are planning to do a major overhaul of their bowling department, with the trio of Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga released from the squad. RCB had heavily invested in the trio during the 2022 mega-auction, shelling out almost ₹30 crore in the process.

A slew of other overseas names join the released list along with the aforementioned trio. The likes of David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Finn Allen, and Michael Bracewell also find their way back into the player pool. Veteran player Kedar Jadhav, who came in as an injury replacement last season, has also been released by RCB.

RCB retained players ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Rajan Kumar.

RCB released players ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction

Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul and Kedar Jadhav.

