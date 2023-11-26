Full list of RR released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have retained 16 players from their IPL 2023 squad ahead of the auction in Dubai on December 19. They had a disappointing second half of IPL 2023 and missed out on a place in the playoffs.

However, the management has kept faith in most of their players and will back Sanju Samson and Co. to turn it around next year. Some big names released are Joe Root and Jason Holder.

Root had announced that he would opt out of IPL 2024, while Holder was released probably because of his inconsistent performances last season.

Players retained by Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (traded in from Lucknow Super Giants).

Players released by Rajasthan Royals: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Kariappa, KM Asif.

List of players retained by RR with their price ahead of IPL 2024 auction

1. Sanju Samson – ₹ 14 crore

2. Jos Buttler – ₹ 10 crore

3. Yashashvi Jaiswal – ₹ 4 crore

4. Ravichandran Ashwin – ₹ 5 crore

5. Trent Boult – ₹ 8 crore

6. Shimron Hetmyer – ₹ 8.5 crore

7. Donovan Ferreira - ₹ 50 lakh

8. Riyan Parag – ₹ 3.8 crore

9. Adam Zampa - ₹ 1.5 crore

10. Prasidh Krishna – ₹ 10 crore

11. Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹ 6.5 crore

12. Navdeep Saini – ₹ 2.6 crore

13. Sandeep Sharma - ₹ 50 lakh

14. Kuldeep Sen – ₹ 20 lakh

15. Kunal Rahore - ₹ 20 lakh

16. Dhruv Jurel - ₹ 20 lakh

The purse remaining with the Rajasthan Royals is ₹ 14.5 crore.