Full list of SRH’s released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released six players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Significantly, England batter Harry Brook, who was purchased for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the 2023 auction has been released. The aggressive batter scored a hundred in the last edition, but had a poor tournament overall, scoring only 190 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.11.

Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid are the other players who have been released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

SRH’s performance in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a hugely disappointing Indian Premier League 2023 season. In fact, they finished last in the points table with eight points from 14 matches, winning only four games and losing 10.

After beginning the season with two losses against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they registered consecutive wins over Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hyderabad, however, could not build on the momentum and won only of their next 10 games. They ended the competition in disastrous fashion, losing four matches on the trot.

SRH had failed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous two IPL seasons as well, finishing a disappointing eighth in 2021 (out of eight teams) and 2022 (out of 10 teams).