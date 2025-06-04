Full list of teams to win the IPL trophy ft. RCB

The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the latest team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. They beat Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

As a result, they won their first-ever trophy, ending an 18-year trophy drought. This was their fourth final after losing in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Overall, the Bengaluru-based franchise has become the eighth team to win the title, including now defunct Deccan Chargers, who won the trophy in 2009.

Notably, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the first team to win the trophy in the inaugural 2008 season. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the previous team to win the title in 2024. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful teams with the joint-most trophies, five apiece.

Among 10 active teams, only PBKS, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven’t won an IPL edition. The former two have been part of the tournament since the inaugural edition, while the Super Giants joined in 2022.

Here's the list of all IPL winners

2025: RCB beat PBKS by 6 runs

2024: KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets

2023: CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets

2022: GT beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets

2021: CSK beat KKR by 27 wickets

2020: MI beat DC by 5 wickets

2019: MI beat CSK by 1 run

2018: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets

2017: MI beat now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) by 1 run

2016: SRH beat RCB by 8 runs

2015: MI beat CSK by 41 runs

2014: KKR beat KXIP (now PBKS) by 3 wickets

2013: MI beat CSK by 23 runs

2012: KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets

2011: CSK beat RCB by 58 runs

2010: CSK beat MI by 22 runs

2009: Deccan Chargers beat RCB by 6 runs

2008: RR beat CSK by 3 wickets

