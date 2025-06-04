Full list of teams to win the IPL trophy ft. RCB

The Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the latest team to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. They beat Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.
As a result, they won their first-ever trophy, ending an 18-year trophy drought. This was their fourth final after losing in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Overall, the Bengaluru-based franchise has become the eighth team to win the title, including now defunct Deccan Chargers, who won the trophy in 2009.
Notably, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the first team to win the trophy in the inaugural 2008 season. Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were the previous team to win the title in 2024. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful teams with the joint-most trophies, five apiece.
Among 10 active teams, only PBKS, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven’t won an IPL edition. The former two have been part of the tournament since the inaugural edition, while the Super Giants joined in 2022.
Here's the list of all IPL winners
2025: RCB beat PBKS by 6 runs
2024: KKR beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets
2023: CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets
2022: GT beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets
2021: CSK beat KKR by 27 wickets
2020: MI beat DC by 5 wickets
2019: MI beat CSK by 1 run
2018: CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets
2017: MI beat now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) by 1 run
2016: SRH beat RCB by 8 runs
2015: MI beat CSK by 41 runs
2014: KKR beat KXIP (now PBKS) by 3 wickets
2013: MI beat CSK by 23 runs
2012: KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets
2011: CSK beat RCB by 58 runs
2010: CSK beat MI by 22 runs
2009: Deccan Chargers beat RCB by 6 runs
2008: RR beat CSK by 3 wickets
