"Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house"- Ravindra Jadeja visits MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi after 4th Test vs ENG

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja visited MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi after the conclusion of the 4th Test against England in the city. The hosts registered a five-wicket win in the match and sealed the series after overcoming turbulent situations.

Ravindra Jadeja didn't contribute much with the bat in the 4th Test but picked up four wickets with the ball in the first innings. He then kept things tight and supported Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) in restricting England to 145 in the 3rd innings by scalping one wicket.

Jadeja has performed admirably for India in the three matches he played in the ongoing series against England so far. The southpaw has scored 217 runs at an average of 43.40 in the batting department. He also picked up 17 wickets in six innings and is joint second in the top wicket-takers list.

Ravindra Jadeja gave fans a glimpse of his activities off the field after the 4th Test on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 27). He shared a couple of pictures, in which he can be seen posing in front of MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi. Jadeja captioned the post:

"Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house 🫡 #MSD"

Ravindra Jadeja will once again play under MS Dhoni in CSK during the upcoming IPL 2024

MS Dhoni is all set to return to action after a year and lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2024. The defending champions will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of CSK in IPL 2024:

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, 8:00 PM

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Vizag, 7:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App