The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 110 runs in Match 68 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, drawing reactions from fans online. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the encounter. Last year's finalists, SRH and KKR, ended in sixth and eighth positions, respectively, in the IPL 2025 points table.

It was a forgettable day for KKR, as SRH outplayed them in all departments. The SunRisers batted first after winning the toss and notched up a gigantic score of 278/3 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen stole the show with an astonishing knock of 105 (39), while Travis Head (76) and Abhishek Sharma (32) chipped in with vital contributions. Sunil Narine picked up two wickets after conceding 42 runs in his four-over spell for KKR.

Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey then scalped three wickets apiece in the second innings to restrict KKR to 168 in 18.4 overs and help their team win the match by 110 runs. Manish Pandey top-scored for the Knight Riders with 37 (23) in the middle-order.

The one-sided IPL 2025 match between SRH and KKR provided entertainment to the fans on Sunday night. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Galat Iyer pe paise lga diya Ben Stoke (Put money on wrong Iyer)," an X post read.

"They batted really well, they capitalized all the loose balls" - Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's dismal loss vs SRH in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reviewed his team's performance after a clinical defeat against SRH, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):

"They batted really well, they capitalized all the loose balls. SRH's intent was really great. We did discuss bowling the slower one's, widish slower one's and we didn't quite execute the plans. Batters like Klaasen will not miss out and other SRH batters too."

"Throughout the season, we had our moments, two or three close games which we didn't win. We had our chances, we tried our best, we got to be switched on a tournament like IPL. We probably would've been in top four had we stuck to our plans," Rahane added.

What were some of the defining moments during this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

