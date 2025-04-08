"Gareeb Rinku Would Have Won It For KKR !!"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG edge past KKR in a cliffhanger in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a narrow four-run victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of IPL 2025. The match took place on Tuesday (April 8) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was the third win for the Rishabh Pant-led team in five games.

After being asked to bat first, LSG notched up a daunting total of 238 for three in 20 overs. It came on the back of contributions from their top three batters -Nicholas Pooran (87*), Mitchell Marsh (81), and Aiden Markram (47). Harshit Rana picked up two wickets for the hosts but conceded 51 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, KKR could only reach 234 for seven in 20 overs, falling five runs short of a win. Ajinkya Rahane (65), Venkatesh Iyer (45), and Sunil Narine (30) set a great platform for them in the chase by taking them to 162 in 13 overs. However, things went downhill for them from there as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Rinku Singh (38* in 15 balls) tried his best in the end but could not finish the job.

High-scoring IPL 2025 encounter between LSG and KKR entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"I thought that we put in a tremendous effort"- KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane after loss vs LSG in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"Really tight one! This wicket is really good! No complaints. We fell only four short, and it was a great game! When you're chasing 230 in IPL, you are bound to lose wickets. I thought that we put in a tremendous effort. The bowling attack which we have, we control our middle overs really well.

Rahane added:

"Sunil was struggling a bit today, but we tend to bring in our spinners after the power play. Anyway, we have all options open, even with the consideration of a spinner more in the power play."

What were some of the most important turning points in this game? Let us know in the comments section.

