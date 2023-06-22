"Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli on his phone and apologize"- Ahmed Shehzad wants LSG mentor to say sorry to RCB star

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has suggested Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli personally and apologize for their IPL 2023 feud.

Gambhir and Kohli engaged in a heated argument after the IPL 2023 league stage match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

During an appearance on the Nadir Ali podcast, Ahmed Shehzad shared his views on the spat between Gambhir and Kohli. He felt that the LSG mentor should apologize to the RCB batter.

"See this is not my work, but I am giving my opinion only because you have asked me. I might be wrong. From the outside, I think it is Gambhir's mistake. If he wants to show his nobility, Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli on his phone and apologize," the right-hand batter said.

"If Gambhir does that, yes, we will agree that he came out as the bigger man, how much he loves Virat Kohli, how he gave away his Man of the Match award to him," he added.

"It looks bad"- Ahmed Shehzad on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's feud

In the same podcast, Shehzad added that he had never seen a backroom staff member of a team get involved in a fight between players like Gautam Gambhir did after the clash between Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq.

The Pakistan player said:

"See from outside, it looks bad. In my life, I have never seen a member of any team's management jumped into a battle between players. I have never seen such a thing."

Ahmed Shehzad also tried to explain the reasons behind Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's fight. He stated that Gambhir might be jealous of Kohli because of the latter's achievements on the field.

Poll : 0 votes