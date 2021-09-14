"Gautam Gambhir is one of the better captains Indian cricket has ever had" - Robin Uthappa

Veteran batter Robin Uthappa has showered high praise on former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir, saying the former cricketer is one of the better captains India cricket has ever had.

Uthappa played under Gambhir's leadership for a couple of years in the IPL while plying his trade for the Kolkata-based franchise.

Speaking on the 22 Yarns podcast, Robin Uthappa highlighted how Gambhir created a sense of security among the players which helped them channelise their focus on performance.

"Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) is one of the better captains Indian cricket has ever had, especially in the IPL. He is like a proper leader and he built security within a group which is what you want for a team sport because when there is security, the focus is on performance," Robin Uthappa said.

Gautam Gambhir was one of the fiercest leaders in the history of IPL. He led Kolkata to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Overall, Gambhir has captained 129 matches in the IPL, winning 71 out of them and losing 57 games while one ended in a tie.

"Communication has been so open" - Robin Uthappa on what CSK set apart from other franchises

Uthappa, who was traded in by Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2021, stated that the support staff has managed to keep all the players happy, which makes CSK one of the most successful sides in IPL history.

"What I love about this setup is that communication has been so open. I think that is so important for the success of a team. To be able to communicate well enough and directly to your players as to what your expectations are," Robin Uthappa said.

"I think the success of a team depends on the energy that is carried by the players who are not playing. If those guys are happy and want the team to do well, then you know you have done your job really well as a support staff. That is something the support staffs have been doing exceptionally well," he added.

Robin Uthappa, who warmed the benches in the first half of IPL 2021, will look to get some opportunities in the second phase. CSK begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

