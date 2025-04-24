Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from ISIS Kashmir during IPL 2025; urges Delhi Police for FIR and safety

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' after the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir. He is currently away from action, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 going on.
The Office of Gautam Gambhir revealed that the former BJP MP has reached out to the Delhi police and filed an official complaint. He has also requested the safety and security of his family.
"Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'. On Wednesday, he approached the Delhi Police, filing a formal complaint for an FIR and seeking measures to safeguard his family's security," the office was quoted as saying (via Hindustan Times).
Gambhir received two threatening emails on Tuesday, April 22. He had received such threats in 2021 as well.
The team India head coach recently visited France with his family for a holiday, as he is off duty amid the IPL 2025 season.
The former India cricketer had condemned the Pahalgam attack with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing:
"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike. #Pahalgam."
Gautam Gambhir's stint as India's head coach so far
With Rahul Dravid's tenure coming to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir was appointed India's head coach. He had led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in the 2024 season as their mentor.
His India stint as the head coach did not begin well, as they faced defeat in the ODI series against Sri Lanka (2-0), followed by consecutive Test series defeats against New Zealand at home (3-0) and Australia in Australia (3-1).
His position was under threat, and he was under pressure after two big series defeats. His first major success in the role came during the 2025 Champions Trophy.
The Men in Blue lifted the title by beating New Zealand in the final. Gambhir's next major assignment as head coach is the five-Test series against England in England, right after the conclusion of the IPL.
