"Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR" - Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2024 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is looking forward to Gautam Gambhir's return to the franchise as a mentor ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former captain quit his coaching role with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well as his stint in politics to focus on his return to KKR.

Both of KKR's titles came with Gambhir at the helm, but the franchise have struggled since his departure. They managed to qualify for the finals in the 2021 edition, but have nothing much to show for across the other editions.

Across the last couple of editions, KKR have not managed to qualify for the playoffs. The Knight Riders have undergone a major transition period which saw Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan leave their roles as head coach and captain, respectively, as Chandrakant Pandit and Shreyas Iyer took their place. Last year, KKR were led by Nitish Rana since Shreyas was ruled out due to injury.

“Gautam sir coming back is going to be a huge plus for KKR. I’m really looking forward to working with him. Whatever conversations I’ve had with him in the past, he has always talked about creating an impact for the team’s goals rather than personal milestones," Venkatesh Iyer was quoted as saying by KKR

“He is an amazing leader and I’m also excited to see the combination of him and Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit). Both are amazing tacticians and have the experience of winning trophies,” he added

KKR are scheduled to kickstart their 2024 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23.

"I’m looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let’s hope for the best" - Venkatesh Iyer

The all-rounder, who was retained on the back of his exceptional debut campaign in 2021, could not replicate his exploits in the next season. However, he was one of the few bright glimpses for KKR in a rather forgettable 2023 season.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 145.85, often coming in as an impact player, and even recording a memorable ton against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

“It’s always exciting to be a part of KKR and I feel honoured and privileged to play for this amazing franchise. The ultimate goal is to win the trophy. We know we have it in us to win it so we’re looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward. I’m looking forward to contributing with both bat and ball, so let’s hope for the best,” Iyer said

“Whenever the captain would want me to bowl an over or two, I’ll always be there. Shreyas has always had that conﬁdence in me and he trusts that I can get the job done for the team in pressure situations." he concluded

KKR will begin their preparations for the upcoming season with a camp in Kolkata, scheduled to begin on Friday, March 15.

