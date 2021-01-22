"I thought that was going to happen" - Nathan Coulter-Nile on being released by Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile was recently released by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, with the Australian fast bowler admitting that he expected it to happen. even though he had played the IPL 2020 final and took 2-29 against the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who is currently playing in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars, didn't have the best of outings in the last game against the Melbourne Renegades. The pacer gave 19 runs in the 19th over, as Renegades won the context. To add to his misery, after the game, the 33-year-old came to know about his release from MI.

"Yep, that was good, Just got smacked in the 19th [over], get off the field and get told I'm being flicked, get the email," Nathan Coulter-Nile told Espncricinfo.

Nathan Coulter-Nile was quick to add that he wasn't expecting to be retained by the defending IPL champions, with the news not coming as a shock to him.

"I was expecting that was going to happen, they paid overs for me, so I thought that was going to happen. Hopefully, I can get picked up again this year. I've got nothing else on so hopefully I can get to the IPL," Coulter-Nile added.

Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up five wickets in seven IPL 2020 games at an economy of 7.92. He played in the final too, taking two wickets against the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

Nathan Coulter-Nile isn't confident about his chances of representing Australia

The right-arm fast bowler sounded pragmatic about his chances of representing Australia in white-ball cricket. The Aussies are set to tour New Zealand and play five T20Is next month. However, Nathan Coulter-Nile isn't confident about being a part of the travelling squad.

"I've not even thought about, I don't think I'm in the mix at all. It's just reading between the lines I think. I haven't played for Australia in two years or something. So, I think I can just work it out myself," said the Australian.

Nathan Coulter-Nile missed a good chunk of the ongoing BBL season with a calf injury. He has thus far played four games, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.36. Melbourne Stars are currently third on the points table.