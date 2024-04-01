"Get yourself up the order" - Brett Lee urges MS Dhoni to bat higher after his fireworks in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has urged MS Dhoni to bat higher than No. 8 in the order in IPL 2024 moving forward after his fireworks on Sunday, March 31, against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Lee thinks the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain still possesses sharp brains.

Batting for the first time in IPL 2024, the 42-year-old didn't fail to entertain his fans. Dhoni played a cameo of 37 off 16 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and three maximums, including smashing Anrich Nortje for 20 runs in the final over of the innings. However, it wasn't enough as the Super Kings suffered their first loss of the season.

Speaking to Star Sports, Lee reflected that Dhoni looked far from rusty despite not batting for a long time.

"He was on tonight, he was not rusty. I do want more from him in terms of batting. Get yourself up the order. He is outstanding, his brain is still nice and sharp, CSK please get MS Dhoni up the order," the former Australian pacer said.

The Vizag crowd gave Dhoni a grand reception when he walked out to bat and the decibel level at the venue reached a staggering 128 when Dhoni smacked a first-ball boundary.

"The aura that he brings to the game is something so special" - Shane Watson on MS Dhoni

Shane Watson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson believes MS Dhoni's ability to win games out of nowhere is outstanding. The Queenslander reflected that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's most impressive shot was the one over cover, stating:

"With MS Dhoni in this type of form - this is exactly what you want from him. His power and the skill he has got under pressure when the bowlers are really scrambling to execute, his ability to win a game out of nowhere we have seen so many times through his career. Some of his shots he played tonight, that's as good a shot I have ever seen him play. The one over cover is one of the harder shots to play, but he is still doing it. The aura that he brings to the game is something so special."

DC's Khaleel Ahmed, who finished with figures of 4-1-21-2, received the Player of the Match award.