"Get a residence permit there" - Ravi Shastri takes a jibe at CSK pacer Deepak Chahar amid injury concerns

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has come down hard on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar, who has been struggling with fitness issues in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahar suffered a hamstring injury after bowling just one over in CSK’s third match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Initial reports suggest that the Rajasthan-born pacer is likely to miss the entire season due to injury.

Shastri slammed Chahar, saying that he should be a permanent resident of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Let us put it this way: There are quite a few players who have become permanent residents of the NCA," Shastri said. "Soon they will get a residence permit there, allowing them to walk in any time they want. And it is not a good thing.

"It's unreal. I mean, you are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can't even play four matches on the trot. Then why are you going to NCA for? I mean you come back and after three matches you are back there."

Chahar, who was signed for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction, missed the entire campaign last year. Apart from the IPL, the pacer also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia due to fitness concerns.

He returned to action during the Bangladesh series last year only to get injured once again. He finally made a comeback during the IPL but suffered another hamstring injury in the last game.

"It's damn frustrating" - Ravi Shastri on Deepak Chahar's injury

Ravi Shastri further reckoned that it is frustrating for all stakeholders, including the cricketer itself, if a player gets injured every three or four games.

"So make sure you return fit and come back once and for all. It's damn frustrating, not just for the team but also for the players, the BCCI, and the captains of the various franchises," Shastri continued.

"It's annoying, to say the least. I can understand a serious injury. But if after every four games, someone touches the hamstring or his groyne, you start wondering what is actually going on. And some of them don't play any other cricket. I mean, it's just four overs, and in three hours the game is over. It's ridiculous," he concluded.

It would be a massive blow for the Super Kings if Chahar is ruled out of the tournament.

CSK will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next IPL 2023 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

