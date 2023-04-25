"Getting away from MI has been the best thing for Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's game" - Simon Doull 

Simon Doull reckons that parting ways with Mumbai Indians (MI) has helped Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya grow as leaders, thanks to their stints with Gujarat Titians (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, the former New Zealand cricketer pointed out that Hardik has been very impressive while being in the Gujarat side in the IPL. He also noted that Krunal too has been handed a leadership position by Lucknow, which has helped his game significantly.

Doull explained:

"Getting away from MI has been the best thing for Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's game. Growing as leaders, I mean Krunal is not captaining, but he is a real leader in that Lucknow side.

"Hardik is learning all the time about captaincy and how teams operate. He is a genuinely good captain and a terrific cricketer. He is just growing and growing in that role and is a future India captain in white-ball format in particular."

Notably, the Pandya brothers were released by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of the mega auction in 2021. Hardik was subsequently roped in as the captain by GT. The move reaped great dividends as the side were crowned champions in their maiden campaign last year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#LSGvGT #IPL2023 #Cricket Hardik Pandya has turned out to be a prolific skipper in the IPL Hardik Pandya has turned out to be a prolific skipper in the IPL 🔥#LSGvGT #IPL2023 #Cricket https://t.co/zfJ5GGaYnY

Krunal was signed by LSG for ₹8.25 crore at the mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition and was also appointed as the vice-captain of the team.

"Will probably be a little bit surprised with that previous win" - Simon Doull on Hardik Pandya and Co. defending 136 vs LSG

Simon Doull further stated that Gujarat would be a bit surprised that they ended up on the winning side after posting a below-par total of 135 against Lucknow in their previous fixture.

He noted that while the Hardik Pandya-led side eked out a narrow seven-run win, they have been tested in their last two games of IPL 2023. He, however, highlighted that the Gujarat think tank has always remained very composed, irrespective of the outcome.

Doull said:

"We always talk about the calm nature of that side (GT), whether it be the backroom staff or Hardik Pandya, who is a very calm captain. It was a real test in the last couple of games for that whole environment.

"We have always seen them smiling and laughing. We never see them panic or have any worry in their minds. They have had a little tester, and I think they will probably be a little bit surprised with that previous win."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#IPL2023 #GTvsMI #CricketTwitter Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in the Tuesday night thriller Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in the Tuesday night thriller 🙌🏻#IPL2023 #GTvsMI #CricketTwitter https://t.co/jlqjB2mMdE

The defending champions Gujarat will be seen in action on Tuesday, April 25, as they lock horns with the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Poll : 0 votes