"Getting his wicket is truly a dream come true" - SRH bowler has cap autographed by Virat Kohli after IPL 2025 match vs RCB [In Picture]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Harsh Dubey got his cap autographed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli following their IPL 2025 clash. The two teams faced off in the 65th game of the season on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

SunRisers set a commanding target after being put into bat, finishing with 231/6 in their 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan led the charge with a sensational unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, smashing seven boundaries and five sixes.

In response, the Royal Challengers began strongly, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli stitching together an 80-run opening stand off just 42 deliveries. Kohli contributed 43 before falling to Harsh Dubey, while Salt powered on to score a quickfire 62 off 32 balls. However, RCB's middle order faltered under pressure, collapsing from 173/3 to 189 all out in 19.5 overs, handing SRH a 42-run victory.

On Saturday, May 24, Harsh Dubey shared a photo with Virat Kohli on his Instagram stories, along with an image of the cap signed by the veteran batter. He captioned it:

“I’m very grateful to have played against Virat Kohli. I’ve watched him since my childhood, so getting his wicket is truly a dream come true.”

Harsh Dubey and Virat Kohli (Image via Instagram-@harsh_dubey23)

RCB currently holds third place in the standings with 17 points from 13 matches and have qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, SRH have been eliminated and sit eighth with 11 points from the same number of games.

Harsh Dubey holds the all-time record for the most wickets taken in a single Ranji Trophy season

Vidarbha clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024–25 title, with left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey playing a pivotal role in their triumph. The 22-year-old etched his name in the record books by claiming the highest number of wickets in a single Ranji season — an impressive 69 wickets in just 10 matches at an average of 16.98, including seven five-wicket hauls.

In total, Dubey has played 18 first-class matches, picking up 97 wickets at an average of 19.98, which includes eight five-wicket hauls.

