“Gill could be in the same league as Sachin and Virat” - Mohammad Kaif reflects on Top 3 IPL 2023 moments from last week

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stated that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill is in such supreme form, he would even pay for tickets to watch him bat. Kaif went on to make a big statement, claiming that by the time he finishes his career, Gill could be in the same league as legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

The former batter made the observations while discussing his stupendous knock of 101* off 58 balls, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill hammered 13 fours and a six as GT posted 188/9 batting first and went on to win the match by 34 runs. The wonderful effort tops the list of Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week, powered by HDFCLife.com. Showering praises on the 23-year-old, Kaif said:

“He is getting better as he is playing. He is an all-format player - He has scored hundreds in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and now in the IPL. He has batted so well in the last year and a half, I will pay to watch Shubman Gill bat. He is a solid player, has elegance and is technically sound as well. As his morale has increased, he has become better because he is a very organized batter. He is a future star. We have had Sachin Tendulkar, who is a legend; Virat has achieved that stature. When Gill finishes his career, he could be in the same league as Sachin and Virat.”

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Marcus Stoinis whacked 89* off 47 balls in an IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Lucknow. The swashbuckling innings, which featured four fours and eight sixes, led LSG to a five-run win and features at number two in Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week. Sharing his views on the performance, Kaif commented:

“He won the match for team on his own. It was a crucial match that Lucknow couldn’t afford to lose. Under pressure, he played a brilliant knock of 89*. Remember, it was difficult pitch, which was turning. And for a batter from Australia to play such kind of a knock on such a surface, it was really memorable. The team needed that innings from Stoinis, which gave them a boost in their endeavor to finish in the top four [which they eventually did].”

Another LSG batter, Nicholas Pooran, clubbed 44* in only 13 balls against SRH in Hyderabad. The left-handed batter’s splendid knock featured three fours and four sixes and secured a seven-wicket win for his team. Pooran’s innings is at number three on the list of IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week. Hailing the effort, Kaif said:

“He picked his moment. The three sixes that he hit proved to be the turning point of the match. Five sixes were hit in one over - Stoinis had slammed Abhishek Sharma for two overs and then Pooran struck three sixes in a row. Picking the right moment to attack is the sign of a good player. I would like to credit the Lucknow management as well here. They have given freedom to Pooran to play his natural, attacking game. He is among the world’s most dangerous batters.”

