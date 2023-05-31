“Gill is a very organized player and is mentally very strong” - Akram, Kaif and Jaffer reflect on Top 3 IPL 2023 moments from last week

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has described Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill as a batter who is very organized when it comes to his technique and also someone who is mentally strong.

Kaif made the comments in reference to Gill’s brilliant knock of 129 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 23-year-old struck seven fours and 10 sixes in his superb innings as GT posted 233/3 batting first and then cleaned up MI for 171. The fabulous batting effort tops the list of Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week, powered by HDFCLife.com.

Hailing Gill over his stupendous knock, which secured a berth in the IPL 2023 final for Gujarat, Kaif said:

“Gill is a very organized player and is mentally very strong. He knows how to score depending on the conditions. When big players strike form, they don’t relax. They are alert mentally and want to maximize their gains. The hunger and hard work Gill puts in during practice is evident. He singlehandedly won the game for Gujarat against Mumbai.”

After GT went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1, the defending champions were under immense pressure heading into Qualifier 2. However, Gill saved his team from being knocked out of IPL 2023, delivering a tremendous performance in a must-win game. Be ready like Gill and choose HDFC Life savings plans to deal with financial bouncers that life throws at you.

Gill’s teammate Mohit Sharma also starred with the ball in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians. Chasing a total of 234, MI were giving a tough fight to GT courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav (61 off 38). However, Mohit offered protection to his team from a MI fightback, registering astonishing figures of 5/10 from 2.2 overs.

The Gujarat pacer’s effort features at number two on the list of Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week. Sharing his views on the spectacular performance, former India opener Wasim Jaffer commented:

“This is his redemption. Before this, he was traveling as a net bowler with some franchises. To come back and perform like this is commendable. He has played the World Cup for India and has also played under [MS] Dhoni for CSK. It’s nice to see because experience is invaluable. You do get lucky, but to claim five wickets in 14 balls, you need to have that skill also.”

Not everyone was convinced when GT picked Mohit in the team. However, by backing his expertise, Gujarat proved that smart investments always offer great returns. Choose HDFC Life investment plans to secure your winning future.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fluent 60 off 44 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The innings was pivotal in the Super Kings booking their place in the IPL final for the 10th time as GT went down in the match by 15 runs.

Pakistan’s fast bowling legend Wasim Akram was all praise for Gaikwad, whose innings against GT features in third position in the IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week. Praising Gaikwad and predicting a bright future for him, Akram said:

“He came up with an excellent performance under pressure. The plus with him is that he is physically very fit. He is a very good fielder and is young as well. Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket as well as the franchises he plays for.”

With 564 runs in 15 matches at an average of 43.38 and a strike rate of 146.87, Gaikwad has been a consistent performance for CSK in IPL 2023. His presence in the middle has acted like insurance for the team in varied circumstances. Chennai feel secure with Gaikwad around; you will get the same positive vibe with HDFC Life term insurance plans, which will cover you from all angles.

Poll : 0 votes