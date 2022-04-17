"Give Man of the Match to Mitchell Marsh or we riot!"- RCB fans sarcastically thank Aussie star for poor knock in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh's first outing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) was not one to remember as his side lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs.

The Australian all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was also bought by DC for a whopping INR 6.5 crores, hoping to fill the hole left by Shreyas Iyer at No. 3.

However, Mitchell Marsh could only score 14 runs off 24 deliveries. It proved to be the difference in the end as DC might have felt they had the target within their grasp.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Marsh perform so poorly despite having the reputation of a match-winner. Some RCB fans trolled him by thanking him for costing the Capitals two points. Here are some of the reactions:

Dave @CricketDave27 A lot of Marsh success as a number 3 coincided with PP entry points and having pace fed to him and not just exclusively spin and slower stuff. With 2 good openers and not Aaron Finch getting out first over won’t be getting that so much in IPL. Might be back to finishing v soon A lot of Marsh success as a number 3 coincided with PP entry points and having pace fed to him and not just exclusively spin and slower stuff. With 2 good openers and not Aaron Finch getting out first over won’t be getting that so much in IPL. Might be back to finishing v soon

Gagan Tipparaju @gantai1312 Mitch Marsh gone. Pant you clever lad Mitch Marsh gone. Pant you clever lad https://t.co/f5Ii4yAcL4

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak

Delhi rushed in Marsh and paid for it Delhi rushed in Nortje and paid for itDelhi rushed in Marsh and paid for it #IPL2022 Delhi rushed in Nortje and paid for itDelhi rushed in Marsh and paid for it #IPL2022

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli . Thats s3icid4l. Imagine celebrating Marsh wicket. Thats s3icid4l. Imagine celebrating Marsh wicket 😭😭😭😭. Thats s3icid4l.

Manya @CSKian716 DC ki kismat aisi hai ki Pant, Powell, Axar will get out before Mitchell Marsh can. DC ki kismat aisi hai ki Pant, Powell, Axar will get out before Mitchell Marsh can.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Such a great outing #DCvRCB Welcome back Mitchell Marsh in IPL, 14(24), Strike rate- 58Such a great outing Welcome back Mitchell Marsh in IPL, 14(24), Strike rate- 58🔥Such a great outing 🙈 #DCvRCB

Vipul Goyal @HumorouslyVipul Great captaincy move by Rishab Pant in getting Mitchell Marsh out Great captaincy move by Rishab Pant in getting Mitchell Marsh out🙏

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan I love how brainless hackers of the cricket ball almost never work in IPL be it Mitch Marsh, Rovman Powell or Odean Smith. The one exception to that over the years might be Andre Russell.



It's always those who marry brains with brawn that succeed as hitters! I love how brainless hackers of the cricket ball almost never work in IPL be it Mitch Marsh, Rovman Powell or Odean Smith. The one exception to that over the years might be Andre Russell.It's always those who marry brains with brawn that succeed as hitters!

. @finehaihum

Pant still said we can't blame marsh🤣🤣 Presentator didn't even take marsh namePant still said we can't blame marsh🤣🤣 Presentator didn't even take marsh namePant still said we can't blame marsh🤣🤣😭

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_ Mitch Marsh’s 24 ball 14 is where DC lost it.

RCB bowled well too but that knock took away the entire momentum + built pressure on others. Mitch Marsh’s 24 ball 14 is where DC lost it. RCB bowled well too but that knock took away the entire momentum + built pressure on others.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



in T20Is:



Runs: 294 SR: 113.5 Avg 24.5



In T20s:



Runs: 296 SR: 121.8 Avg 31

(Numbers inflated due to facing left arm wrist spin of D'arcy Short. 38 off 20 against him)



And yet he was sent in at no. 3 when probably everyone knew that Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



There's no end to this disaster class in decision making. Who needs an opponent when you're yourself hitting on the foot in every game some way or the other.. Incredible. Dropped after one game. Possibly he wasn't fully fit and rushed.There's no end to this disaster class in decision making. Who needs an opponent when you're yourself hitting on the foot in every game some way or the other.. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Incredible. Dropped after one game. Possibly he wasn't fully fit and rushed.There's no end to this disaster class in decision making. Who needs an opponent when you're yourself hitting on the foot in every game some way or the other.. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Mitch Marsh against spin since 1 Jan 2020in T20Is:Runs: 294 SR: 113.5 Avg 24.5In T20s:Runs: 296 SR: 121.8 Avg 31(Numbers inflated due to facing left arm wrist spin of D'arcy Short. 38 off 20 against him)And yet he was sent in at no. 3 when probably everyone knew that twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Mitch Marsh against spin since 1 Jan 2020in T20Is:Runs: 294 SR: 113.5 Avg 24.5In T20s:Runs: 296 SR: 121.8 Avg 31(Numbers inflated due to facing left arm wrist spin of D'arcy Short. 38 off 20 against him)And yet he was sent in at no. 3 when probably everyone knew that twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Jitendra 🎶 @Jitendr63761289 Give Man of the match to Mitchell Marsh or we will riot Give Man of the match to Mitchell Marsh or we will riot

IndianLanger @IndianLanger Someone called Mitch Marsh Perth ka venky iyer idk who Someone called Mitch Marsh Perth ka venky iyer idk who

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Don't let this Mitchamstring Marsh settle on the crease. Don't let this Mitchamstring Marsh settle on the crease.

A l V Y @9seventy3 Running out Mitch Marsh is best thing Pant did for Delhi this szn Running out Mitch Marsh is best thing Pant did for Delhi this szn

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_



DC are not able to string together two wins. One good win is followed by a tough loss. Seems a tough road now

#IPL2022 #DCvRCB Marsh yar 14 (24) is not how you bat in a 190 chase. Isse accha Sarfraz ko khila lete. Delhi should have won this going into games against PBKS & RRDC are not able to string together two wins. One good win is followed by a tough loss. Seems a tough road now Marsh yar 14 (24) is not how you bat in a 190 chase. Isse accha Sarfraz ko khila lete. Delhi should have won this going into games against PBKS & RR 😭DC are not able to string together two wins. One good win is followed by a tough loss. Seems a tough road now#IPL2022 #DCvRCB

Fakhruu :^) 🏏 @BajwaKehtaHaii

#IPL2022 #RCBvsDC DC lost by 16 runs, if we minus Marsh's innings, equation would have become 30 req off 24, which was easily gettable. DC lost by 16 runs, if we minus Marsh's innings, equation would have become 30 req off 24, which was easily gettable.#IPL2022 #RCBvsDC

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall



#DCvRCB #IPL2022 Mitchell Marsh literally wasted 3 overs and that's when the momentum really shifted towards RCB - Matthew Hayden on STAR SPORTS Mitchell Marsh literally wasted 3 overs and that's when the momentum really shifted towards RCB - Matthew Hayden on STAR SPORTS#DCvRCB #IPL2022

baby driver is a synesthesiatic 🎶 @gaareluboorelu



MSD worthy innings to win the game for RCB Thanks Mitch Marsh annaMSD worthy innings to win the game for RCB Thanks Mitch Marsh anna 😍😍😍MSD worthy innings to win the game for RCB ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mitchell Marsh's struggles increased the pressure on Warner, Pant

Chasing 190 to win, the Capitals got off to a flying start. Despite losing the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the powerplay, David Warner looked in fantastic touch. Warner took the attack to the RCB bowlers and set up a fine platform for DC to build their chase on.

Marsh, at the other end, looked rusty and struggled to rotate strike. One can argue that Marsh's poor strike rate pushed Warner to take extra risks and led to the latter losing his wicket.

Rishabh Pant came out all guns blazing and looked determined to win the game for DC. However, the Capitals lost their way in the chase after losing a couple of wickets. Pant too departed, thanks to a stunning one-handed grab from Virat Kohli.

Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel did play a few shots to keep the Capitals in the game but the RCB bowlers held their nerve to complete another impressive win.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar