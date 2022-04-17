"Give Man of the Match to Mitchell Marsh or we riot!"- RCB fans sarcastically thank Aussie star for poor knock in IPL 2022

Mitchell Marsh's first outing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) was not one to remember as his side lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs.
The Australian all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He was also bought by DC for a whopping INR 6.5 crores, hoping to fill the hole left by Shreyas Iyer at No. 3.
However, Mitchell Marsh could only score 14 runs off 24 deliveries. It proved to be the difference in the end as DC might have felt they had the target within their grasp.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Marsh perform so poorly despite having the reputation of a match-winner. Some RCB fans trolled him by thanking him for costing the Capitals two points. Here are some of the reactions:
Mitchell Marsh's struggles increased the pressure on Warner, Pant
Chasing 190 to win, the Capitals got off to a flying start. Despite losing the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the powerplay, David Warner looked in fantastic touch. Warner took the attack to the RCB bowlers and set up a fine platform for DC to build their chase on.
Marsh, at the other end, looked rusty and struggled to rotate strike. One can argue that Marsh's poor strike rate pushed Warner to take extra risks and led to the latter losing his wicket.
Rishabh Pant came out all guns blazing and looked determined to win the game for DC. However, the Capitals lost their way in the chase after losing a couple of wickets. Pant too departed, thanks to a stunning one-handed grab from Virat Kohli.
Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel did play a few shots to keep the Capitals in the game but the RCB bowlers held their nerve to complete another impressive win.