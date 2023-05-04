"Give me some time, I'll call you back" - Kedar Jadhav on the conversation with head coach Sanjay Bangar leading to RCB recall

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Kedar Jadhav recently spoke about his conversation with head coach Sanjay Bangar that led to his comeback to the franchise. Jadhav was named as a replacement for David Wiley, who picked up a toe injury in RCB's 21-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 26.

The 38-year-old represented RCB in 2016 and 2017 and played 17 matches, scoring 311 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66.

Jadhav spoke to the franchise's social media handle about how he was contacted by RCB, saying:

"I was doing commentary and sanjay Bhai called me asking what are you doing, I said I am doing commentary, he said are you practising and I said yeah, twice a week I am practicing, so he asked fitness wise and I said gym and all I am doing in my hotel so I am in shape. He said give me some time, I'll call you back. That moment only I realized that he is about to call me and tell me that I want you to come and play for RCB."

Jadhav also expressed surprise at being picked again for RCB:

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant surprise, very exciting opportunity so I wanted to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 percent."

Kedar Jadhav has played 93 matches in his IPL career with five different franchises. He has scored 1,196 runs at an average of 22.15 and a strike rate of 123.17.

"When I've prepared for it, I've always performed well" - Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was in imperious form in the recent Ranji Trophy.

Kedar Jadhav performed admirably in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, leading to his return to the IPL after a two-year absence.

In the four matches he played for Maharastra, he scored 555 runs at an incredible average of 92.50, with two centuries and two half-centuries.

Jadhav spoke about his return to domestic cricket and his hunger to do well. He said:

"I took a break for an year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I came back in first class cricket, I found it very easy to be honest because of all the experience I have, the hunger was there which was in the early 20's, the hunger to score big runs was there and that's when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and when I've prepared for it, I've always performed well."

Kedar Jadhav was an integral part of the Indian white-ball setup until 2020. He has played 73 ODI's and nine T20Is.

He boasts excellent numbers in ODIs, averaging 42.09 with a strike rate of 101, and decent numbers in T20Is, averaging 20.33 at a strike rate of 123.33.

RCB's middle order has struggled this season, leading to heavy dependence on Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell to do the bulk of the scoring. They will hope Jadhav's addition can help sort out their middle-order woes.

RCB will take on the Delhi Capitals in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

Poll : 0 votes