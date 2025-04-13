"Glad it came out tonight" - Teammate reveals amazing secret behind Abhishek Sharma's 'note' celebration in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head disclosed that his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, has been waiting to unleash the 'note' celebration since the last six matches, before finally availing an opportunity during the win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Indian youngster displayed a note as part of his century celebrations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 12.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma's note read, "This one is for the Orange Army". The batter removed his helmet, customary while celebrating a century. However, the viewers were in for a surprise as he took out a note from underneath, and showcased the special message for the cameras.

He scored a scintillating 55-ball 141 to help SRH record the second-highest successful run chase in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Orange Army chased down the 246-run target with nine balls to spare to get their season back on track. The IPL 2024 runners-up were cast astray after losing four matches on the trot in the campaign's early stages.

Ad

Trending

"The note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight," Travis Head told the broadcasters after SRH's eight-wicket win in Hyderabad.

The Australian opener largely played second fiddle amid Abhishek Sharma's pyrotechnic act. However, he had a crucial role in the mammoth run chase after scoring 66 runs off 37 deliveries before his dismissal in the 13th over.

Ad

"We complemented each other with a clear mindset" - Travis Head on the 171-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma against PBKS in IPL 2025

SRH's run chase aspirations hinged on how the opening duo would fare. The pair were not in the best of form during the team's struggling run in the early stages. However, against PBKS, they were at their absolute best, putting on a platform by posting 83 runs in the powerplay, and capitalizing on their starts.

Ad

"In different games and different situations, you play accordingly, and the partnership really helped. We just structured it the way we could — we complemented each other with a clear mindset. On that wicket, 280 or 290 might be a par score. The opposition had already put up some high scores, and everything needs to go right when you're chasing 240," Head said during the post-match presentation.

SRH are next scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More