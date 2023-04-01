"Glad it is not getting World Cup games" - Furious fans slam PCA Stadium in Mohali for floodlight failure during PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has made headlines for all the wrong reasons as an apparent failure in the floodlights delayed the start of play of the second innings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday (April 1)

Just as the KKR openers had walked out to bat for the second innings, the floodlights in the stadium went off and the players had to wait for quite some time. The weather being a bit overcast didn't help things either as it got darker than expected.

There was no option but to halt the game till the time the floodlights were back on again. Fans on Twitter trolled the faculty at the PCA Stadium and some were also embarrassed that a world-class league like the IPL had such a stoppage.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shantanu Shrivastava @DaKingInDaNorff Need Floodlight substitute rule asap 🏏 Need Floodlight substitute rule asap 🏏😹

Arun @_iArun__ @toecrushrzzz What an embarrassment Mohali is. Glad it is not getting any world cup games. Floodlight failure in 2023. @toecrushrzzz What an embarrassment Mohali is. Glad it is not getting any world cup games. Floodlight failure in 2023.

Udit @udit_buch Imagine if it starts to rain after all these drama of floodlights Imagine if it starts to rain after all these drama of floodlights 😭

sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon #PBKSvKKR Imagine if the match is canceled because the floodlights don’t work Imagine if the match is canceled because the floodlights don’t work 😭 #PBKSvKKR

Dhruv @dhruvkanodiaa mohali shouldn't be hosting any match if they can't operate floodlights on time mohali shouldn't be hosting any match if they can't operate floodlights on time

#IPL2023 Is this seriously happening ? Game halted for almost half an hour due to issue with floodlights.Very poor management from the best cricket league in the world and among the Top 3 across sports. Is this seriously happening ? Game halted for almost half an hour due to issue with floodlights. Very poor management from the best cricket league in the world and among the Top 3 across sports. #IPL2023

Mohali stadium ... Play stopped because of Floodlight failure 🥴,Mohali stadium... Play stopped because of Floodlight failure 🥴,Mohali stadium ☕... https://t.co/Xj2oFdaT7G

Floodlights problems lol and want WC game Jahazi @Oye_Jahazi Mohali stadium looks so better than tinpot Indore & ugly Kotla. Still, it got zero games for WC. Even the first copy of Lords stadium aka Rajkot has also got some games for WC. Mohali stadium looks so better than tinpot Indore & ugly Kotla. Still, it got zero games for WC. Even the first copy of Lords stadium aka Rajkot has also got some games for WC. https://t.co/vNQztvP4i1 It didnt age well did it ?Floodlights problems lol and want WC game twitter.com/Oye_Jahazi/sta… It didnt age well did it ? Floodlights problems lol and want WC game twitter.com/Oye_Jahazi/sta…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #PBKSvKKR Floodlight failure delaying play when the light seemingly looks fine at this point is just absurd #IPL2023 Floodlight failure delaying play when the light seemingly looks fine at this point is just absurd #IPL2023 #PBKSvKKR

#IPL2023 Rajapaksa living every Sunday league cricketer's dream. Smash a few, no need to field. Relax for the rest of the day. Rajapaksa living every Sunday league cricketer's dream. Smash a few, no need to field. Relax for the rest of the day.#IPL2023

Udit @udit_buch Frustrating when the match gets delayed due to such idiotic reasons Frustrating when the match gets delayed due to such idiotic reasons

KKR in trouble after PBKS post a massive total

The PBKS batting line-up flexed their muscles, managing to post a total of 191/5 in their 20 overs. A half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and a few handy contributions from other batters meant that KKR had a stiff target to chase.

At the time of writing, the Knight Riders have already lost three wickets and the required run rate is beyond 10 runs per over. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have started to cut loose. The Knight Riders will hope that Andre Russell gets going and provides the finishing they need to chase down the target set by PBKS.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

