"Glad it is not getting World Cup games" - Furious fans slam PCA Stadium in Mohali for floodlight failure during PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has made headlines for all the wrong reasons as an apparent failure in the floodlights delayed the start of play of the second innings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday (April 1)
Just as the KKR openers had walked out to bat for the second innings, the floodlights in the stadium went off and the players had to wait for quite some time. The weather being a bit overcast didn't help things either as it got darker than expected.
There was no option but to halt the game till the time the floodlights were back on again. Fans on Twitter trolled the faculty at the PCA Stadium and some were also embarrassed that a world-class league like the IPL had such a stoppage.
Here are some of the reactions:
KKR in trouble after PBKS post a massive total
The PBKS batting line-up flexed their muscles, managing to post a total of 191/5 in their 20 overs. A half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and a few handy contributions from other batters meant that KKR had a stiff target to chase.
At the time of writing, the Knight Riders have already lost three wickets and the required run rate is beyond 10 runs per over. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have started to cut loose. The Knight Riders will hope that Andre Russell gets going and provides the finishing they need to chase down the target set by PBKS.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.