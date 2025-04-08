Glenn Maxwell foxes Rachin Ravindra to get him stumped for 36 in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Glenn Maxwell dismissed Rachin Ravindra to provide the first breakthrough for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The off-spinner got a well-set Ravindra stumped out as Punjab broke the 61-run opening stand between him and Devon Conway.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of CSK’s innings. Ravindra premediated the shot, dancing down the track. Maxwell took an extra second and bowled a delivery outside off to beat the batter’s outside edge. Prabhsimran Singh, the wicketkeeper, collected the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash to complete the formalities. The left-hander was way outside his crease with no chance of getting back.

Rachin Ravindra perished for 36 runs off 23 balls, an innings comprising six boundaries. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell provided the breakthrough soon after the powerplay.

Priyansh Arya smashes maiden IPL ton as PBKS set a 220-run target for CSK despite a top-order collapse

Priyansh Arya’s maiden IPL century helped PBKS post 219/6 against CSK in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. The 24-year-old smashed 103 runs off 42 balls at a stunning strike rate of 245.24, including nine sixes and seven boundaries.

Four of the top six batters perished for single digits, while Prabhsimran departed for a two-ball duck. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 52 (36) and 34 (19), respectively. Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets each for the Super Kings, while Noor Ahmad picked up one.

In response, CSK were 79/2 after nine overs, with Conway and Shivam Dube at the crease. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (1 off 3) was the last batter to be dismissed as Lockie Ferguson provided the second wicket.

Ninth-placed CSK will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in their last game. Punjab will also be looking for a victory after losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their last fixture. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are fifth in the points table with two wins in three games.

