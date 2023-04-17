Create

"Glenn Maxwell played Like IPL 2014"- Fans hail RCB batter for his blistering knock against CSK

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 17, 2023 23:28 IST
Glenn Maxwell's aggressive half-century ended in vain as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held their nerves and edged out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (April 17). They won the 24th IPL 2023 match by five runs.

CSK batted first in the contest and scaled a huge total of 226/6 after 20 overs. Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls) hit wonderful half-centuries to power CSK to a formidable total.

RCB got off to a poor start as Virat Kohli (6) departed off the fourth ball of the very first over. Pacer Tushar Deshpande then dismissed Mahipal Lomror for a five-ball duck to reduce the home team to 15/2 in two overs.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis joined hands at this juncture and went berserk against CSK bowlers to bring their side storming back into the contest. The duo attacked relentlessly from both ends as RCB raced off to 75/2 at the end of the powerplay. Du Plessis took a back seat after that and allowed Maxwell to unleash his furious self on the bowlers.

Glenn Maxwell smashed eight sixes and three fours en route to 76 off just 36 balls. Maheesh Theekshana pulled the curtains on his entertaining knock in the 13th over.

Bangalore fans were pleased to witness an aggressive knock from Glenn Maxwell when the team was in a precarious situation in a steep chase. They took to Twitter to laud him.

RCB's middle-order collapses after Glenn Maxwell's departure

One wicket brought two wickets for CSK as Faf du Plessis (62) also followed Maxwell to the pavilion. He skied the ball straight up into the air as MS Dhoni completed the catch once again. Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14 balls) rode his luck and played a cameo to take his side close to the target.

Tushar Deshpande scalped his wicket in the 17th over to bring CSK back into the contest. Impact substitute Suyash Prabhudessai (19) tried hard in the end, but the target proved to be just beyond his reach.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

