Glenn Maxwell's aggressive half-century ended in vain as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held their nerves and edged out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (April 17). They won the 24th IPL 2023 match by five runs.

CSK batted first in the contest and scaled a huge total of 226/6 after 20 overs. Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls) hit wonderful half-centuries to power CSK to a formidable total.

RCB got off to a poor start as Virat Kohli (6) departed off the fourth ball of the very first over. Pacer Tushar Deshpande then dismissed Mahipal Lomror for a five-ball duck to reduce the home team to 15/2 in two overs.

Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis joined hands at this juncture and went berserk against CSK bowlers to bring their side storming back into the contest. The duo attacked relentlessly from both ends as RCB raced off to 75/2 at the end of the powerplay. Du Plessis took a back seat after that and allowed Maxwell to unleash his furious self on the bowlers.

Glenn Maxwell smashed eight sixes and three fours en route to 76 off just 36 balls. Maheesh Theekshana pulled the curtains on his entertaining knock in the 13th over.

Bangalore fans were pleased to witness an aggressive knock from Glenn Maxwell when the team was in a precarious situation in a steep chase. They took to Twitter to laud him.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The Glenn Maxwell show!



76 in just 36 balls with 3 fours and 8 sixes - came in at 15/2 after 2 overs and put on a masterclass with Faf Du Plessis. Well done, Maxi. The Glenn Maxwell show!76 in just 36 balls with 3 fours and 8 sixes - came in at 15/2 after 2 overs and put on a masterclass with Faf Du Plessis. Well done, Maxi. https://t.co/PEJ9HitmkO

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of a crazy knock from Maxwell.



76 runs from just 36 balls including 3 fours & 8 sixes.



What a knock, one to remember. End of a crazy knock from Maxwell.76 runs from just 36 balls including 3 fours & 8 sixes. What a knock, one to remember. https://t.co/IZjQUB3Ay2

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli

what a beautiful knock under a pressure game.

#RCBvsCSK Appreciation tweet for Maxwell, 76 runs from just 36 balls including 3 fours & 8 sixes.what a beautiful knock under a pressure game. Appreciation tweet for Maxwell, 76 runs from just 36 balls including 3 fours & 8 sixes. what a beautiful knock under a pressure game. ❤️#RCBvsCSK https://t.co/ypxqdKbrPi

Kevin @imkevin149 Maxwell and faf duplesis today Maxwell and faf duplesis today https://t.co/15rV8hOSYj

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Glenn Maxwell in this IPL 2023:



•12*(3).

•5(7).

•59(29).

•24(14).

•76(36).



The big show of World Cricket! Glenn Maxwell in this IPL 2023:•12*(3).•5(7).•59(29).•24(14).•76(36).The big show of World Cricket! https://t.co/4F2cvsW0Df

S. @Sobuujj WHAT A MAD KNOCK THIS WAS. Literally toyed with all CSK bowlers. Well done, MAXWELL. WHAT A MAD KNOCK THIS WAS. Literally toyed with all CSK bowlers. Well done, MAXWELL. ❤️ https://t.co/QHupOGZ1WT

Kohlified. @123perthclassic

#RCBvCSK MSD after watching insane hitting of Maxwell and Faf. MSD after watching insane hitting of Maxwell and Faf.#RCBvCSK https://t.co/4PbqSyU4wL

Lokesh Saini @LokeshVirat18K



Maxwell show 🥵 76 in just 36 ballsMaxwell show 76 in just 36 balls Maxwell show🔥🥵 https://t.co/0n8cCBbi4z

🎰 @StanMSD Maxwell when opposition is CSK

Maxwell when opposition is CSKhttps://t.co/Y2IBODht6d

Dr. Nauman Niaz @DrNaumanNiaz What a mind blowing evidence of power hitting 76 in 36 balls, 3 fours 8 sixes by @Gmaxi_32 just amazing. Maxwell delineated complete command. The RCB vs CSK match may well go to the wire What a mind blowing evidence of power hitting 76 in 36 balls, 3 fours 8 sixes by @Gmaxi_32 just amazing. Maxwell delineated complete command. The RCB vs CSK match may well go to the wire

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius Glenn Maxwell unbelievable Batting From Big Show. Glenn Maxwell unbelievable Batting From Big Show. https://t.co/ZLplpxCdo9

Sharjeel @Sharjeel0208



Waise which team won that Edition twitter.com/SirOggyBilla/s… Oggy 💙 @SirOggyBilla Brilliant Catch By MS Dhoni #RCBvCSK Maxwell Played Like IPL 2014Brilliant Catch By MS Dhoni Maxwell Played Like IPL 2014 👏👏 Brilliant Catch By MS Dhoni 👏🙏 #RCBvCSK Maxwell played Like IPL 2014Waise which team won that Edition Maxwell played Like IPL 2014 Waise which team won that Edition 😜 twitter.com/SirOggyBilla/s…

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli Maxwell , what did we do to deserve you. Thank you @RCBTweets for buying him Maxwell , what did we do to deserve you. Thank you @RCBTweets for buying him 😭❤️

दीక్ష ✨💕 @Deekshhitareddy Maxwell nd Du plessis to CSK bowlers

Maxwell nd Du plessis to CSK bowlers https://t.co/X7K0q8aip5

RCB's middle-order collapses after Glenn Maxwell's departure

One wicket brought two wickets for CSK as Faf du Plessis (62) also followed Maxwell to the pavilion. He skied the ball straight up into the air as MS Dhoni completed the catch once again. Dinesh Karthik (28 off 14 balls) rode his luck and played a cameo to take his side close to the target.

Tushar Deshpande scalped his wicket in the 17th over to bring CSK back into the contest. Impact substitute Suyash Prabhudessai (19) tried hard in the end, but the target proved to be just beyond his reach.

