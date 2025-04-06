Glenn Phillips suffers serious groin injury while fielding during SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

New Zealand and Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips seemingly suffered a serious groin injury while fielding against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2025 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 6). A video of the same surfaced on social media as Phillips was seen writhing in pain and hobbling after getting up to his feet.

Ad

The incident occurred in the sixth over of the innings as Ishan Kishan nudged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a single. With Phillips being an athletic fielder, he tried to get rid of the ball as early as possible but the jump might have led to an injury. The 28-year-old immediately went down and had to be helped off the field by a support staff member and another Titans' player.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phillips, who was part of the SunRisers in the previous season, was bought by the Titans in the auction ahead of the 2025 edition for ₹2 crore. He was likely in as a substitute fielder and is yet to play a game this season.

Mohammed Siraj shines with 4 wickets in as many overs as SRH restricted to a modest score

Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Titans speedster Mohammed Siraj, who was outstanding the other night against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three wickets, added four more to his tally on Sunday in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad-born cricketer accounted for Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) to put the home side under pressure early.

Ad

He later returned to dismiss Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to register his best IPL figures of 4-0-17-4. On what seemed as a sluggish surface, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout batter for SRH with 31 off 34 balls. Their skipper Pat Cummins' cameo of 22 from nine deliveries was pivotal in lifting SRH to 152/8.

With not many runs on the board to defend, SRH will have lost their fourth consecutive game on the trot if they lose on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More