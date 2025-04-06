Glenn Phillips suffers serious groin injury while fielding during SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

New Zealand and Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips seemingly suffered a serious groin injury while fielding against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2025 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (April 6). A video of the same surfaced on social media as Phillips was seen writhing in pain and hobbling after getting up to his feet.
The incident occurred in the sixth over of the innings as Ishan Kishan nudged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a single. With Phillips being an athletic fielder, he tried to get rid of the ball as early as possible but the jump might have led to an injury. The 28-year-old immediately went down and had to be helped off the field by a support staff member and another Titans' player.
Watch the video here:
Phillips, who was part of the SunRisers in the previous season, was bought by the Titans in the auction ahead of the 2025 edition for ₹2 crore. He was likely in as a substitute fielder and is yet to play a game this season.
Mohammed Siraj shines with 4 wickets in as many overs as SRH restricted to a modest score
Meanwhile, Titans speedster Mohammed Siraj, who was outstanding the other night against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with three wickets, added four more to his tally on Sunday in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad-born cricketer accounted for Travis Head (8) and Abhishek Sharma (18) to put the home side under pressure early.
He later returned to dismiss Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to register his best IPL figures of 4-0-17-4. On what seemed as a sluggish surface, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout batter for SRH with 31 off 34 balls. Their skipper Pat Cummins' cameo of 22 from nine deliveries was pivotal in lifting SRH to 152/8.
With not many runs on the board to defend, SRH will have lost their fourth consecutive game on the trot if they lose on Sunday.
