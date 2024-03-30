"Go and rest bro" - Fans react as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply in LSG vs PBKS match of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener KL Rahul failed with the bat in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Led by Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow won the toss and elected to bat first. Rahul's innings started off with a lot of promise, as he hit a stunning six followed by a four off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's bowling in the fourth over.

However, the senior batter perished in the very same over. Rahul perished while trying to guide Arshdeep's delivery towards the backward point region. He couldn't get the placement right, and Jonny Bairstow completed a fine catch.

Rahul scored 15 runs from nine balls during his brief stay at the crease. Following his dismissal, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Rahul got a big reprieve early in his innings after Harshal Patel put down a difficult chance at the long leg boundary off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. However, he couldn't make the most of the opportunity and fell soon after.

Notably, Nicholas Pooran came out for the toss in place of regular skipper KL Rahul earlier today. Pooran confirmed that Rahul will be used as an impact substitute in their innings.

"Not going to lose one second’s sleep over KL Rahul" - Justin Langer on the LSG skipper's batting

The LSG skipper scored a half-century in Lucknow's IPL 2024 opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He scored 58 runs off 48 balls in a losing effort, as LSG went down by 20 runs.

He received a lot of flak for scoring at a strike rate of 131.82 while chasing a stiff 194-run target. However, LSG head coach Justin Langer expressed confidence in Rahul's abilities.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of LSG's match against PBKS, Langer said:

"I am not going to lose one second’s sleep over KL Rahul. He is a beautiful player, he is an outstanding player. There is a reason he has had so much success for India. I am blessed to have him in the team, not only as an opening batter or wicketkeeper but as a captain. He is so calm, he is a wonderful person. People talk to me about those things, but I am not losing a second’s sleep over KL Rahul. I feel blessed to have him in the team, he’s that good a player."

KL Rahul returned to action in IPL 2024 after a short injury-forced break. He sustained a quadriceps injury during India's five-match home Test series against England and missed the last four Tests.