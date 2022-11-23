"God knows which planet he comes from" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's performances in T20I series vs NZ

Aakash Chopra has picked Suryakumar Yadav's performance with the bat as one of the takeaways for India from the T20I series against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue completed a 1-0 win in the three-match series when the final game in Napier on Tuesday, November 22, ended in a tie based on the DLS method. Although Yadav was dismissed for a 10-ball 13 in the third T20I, he finished as the top run-getter of the series with 124 runs to his name.

While reviewing the series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav as one of the biggest positives for India, elaborating:

"The Suryakumar Yadav-named player, God knows which planet he comes from. He is batting differently. It is absolutely incredible. When you watch such batting, the first thing that comes to your mind is - Is it even possible?"

The former Indian opener was awestruck by the Mumbai batter's six over third man off Lockie Ferguson's bowling in the second T20I. He observed:

"To bat like that with such a strike rate and that much consistency, is that possible? Some of the shots he played in Mount Maunganui - he scooped a yorker just like a spoon for a six over third man, I said how will someone bowl to him?"

Yadav smashed an unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui. India's Mr. 360 smoked 11 fours and seven sixes during that innings to all but seal the match in their favor.

"He has been absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is known for playing unconventional shots.

Chopra pointed out that Yadav's phenomenal batting is forcing everyone to ask whether he is India's best-ever T20 batter, stating:

"Then he plays the scoop on the leg side, uses his feet and hits over cover, I mean he has been absolutely outstanding. The way he is batting, the big question is - Is he India's finest T20 batter ever?"

The renowned commentator reckons it might be slightly premature to ask that question but added that the Mumbai Indians player is defining the path for all other batters. He said:

"You shouldn't ask that question now but it will come at some stage because the way he is batting, he is reinventing the wheel, he is telling all of us that this is how you can play and you will do well if you keep on playing like that."

Chopra concluded by hoping that Yadav does not go through a long dry spell once he hits a lean patch. He reasoned that the 32-year-old plays a high-risk game and relies a lot on eye-hand coordination.

