"God has protected me more times than I can count" - Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post ahead of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy match

Veteran Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic story ahead of the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20. He shared a quote thanking God for protecting him always.

Chahal's personal life has been under scrutiny after fans noticed that he unfollowed his wife Dhanashree Verma on Instagram. The star cricketer also deleted/archived all the posts featuring his better half.

The 34-year-old expressed gratitude to the almighty for always rescuing him had having his back. The quote shared by Chahal read:

"God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you God for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen."

Yuzvendra Chahal is not part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. He was last picked in the national team for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. While the Rohit Sharma-led side finished as champions, the senior bowler was benched throughout the showpiece event.

He was dropped from the side following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were preferred over the wrist-spinner for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Yuzvendra Chahal will play for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal was released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction last year. He was expected to be in great demand at the event, given that he is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history, with 205 scalps.

His name sparked a bidding war, with six teams expressing interest in signing him. Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titians (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bid for Chahal in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The Punjab-based side won the intense bidding war to rope him in for a whopping ₹18 crore. The deal made Chahal the most expensive spinner in the history of IPL auctions.

PBKS will open their IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25. The team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, while Ricky Ponting will serve as the head coach.

