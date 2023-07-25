"Good day to start" - Deepak Chahar sweats it out in nets

Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar was recently spotted training as he looks to make a comeback into the national team after a prolonged injury-enforced absence.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 25, Chahar shared a couple of stories in which he can be seen working on his batting in the nets. He was also captured doing fitness drills during the session.

Sharing a clip from his recent practice session, he wrote:

"Good day to start. #Mangalvaar"

Deepak Chahar was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The injury-prone cricketer hurt his hamstring during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Mumbai Indians on April 8 and was forced to be on the sidelines for a while.

He featured in 10 matches for CSK, bagging 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.73.

Deepak Chahar last played for India in December 2022

Touted to be India's rising star in white-ball cricket, Deepak Chahar was given an extended run by the selectors. However, the swing merchant's career has been an injury-marred one so far.

Chahar last featured in India's ODI team in December 2022, during the Men in Blue's series against Bangladesh. His last appearance in T20Is came against South Africa in October 2022.

The 30-year-old has not been picked for India's upcoming ODI and T20I series in West Indies. The likes of Jaydev Undadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik were preferred over him for the assignment.

It remains to be seen if Chahar gets the nod for the Asia Cup 2023. If he isn't picked for the continental showpiece, it could be an indication that the seamer isn't in the scheme of things for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

In the ODI format, the talented pacer has picked up 16 wickets from 13 games. He also has two half-centuries to his name in the format. Furthermore, he has bagged 29 scalps from 24 T20Is.